Listen: Saturday's Premiership commentaries

Play audio London Irish v Harlequins from BBC Radio London
Play audio Gloucester Rugby v Newcastle Falcons from BBC Radio Gloucestershire
Play audio Gloucester v Newcastle Falcons from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints from BBC Radio Northampton
Play audio Worcester Warriors v Sale Sharks from BBC Hereford & Worcester
London Irish v Harlequins (Sat)
Team news as London Irish host Harlequins in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Brentford Community Stadium (12:30 BST).Read more
Gloucester v Newcastle (Sat)
Team news as Gloucester host Newcastle Falcons in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Kingsholm (15:00 BST).Read more
Leicester v Northampton (Sat)
Team news as Leicester Tigers host Northampton Saints in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Mattioli Woods Welford Road (15:00 BST).Read more
Worcester v Sale (Sat)
Team news as Worcester Warriors host Sale Sharks in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Sixways (15:00 BST).Read more