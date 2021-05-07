Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Glasgow Warriors 29-19 Edinburgh - holders wrench back 1872 Cup

Glasgow co-captain Ryan Wilson on Sportsound: "Really pleased. We certainly needed a reaction [from Benetton], it wasn't good enough. We spoke about that, we've parked it and made a fresh start."

Asked where his side got the upper hand on Edinburgh, Wilson replied: "Certainly not the penalty count. We're making it hard for ourselves. Our defence showed its grit.

"We'll be sitting down and having a good look at those penalties as we always seem to be doing at the minute. It's something we definitely need to fix."