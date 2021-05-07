Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Glasgow Warriors 29-19 Edinburgh - holders wrench back 1872 Cup

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill on Sportsound: "We gave some soft points away. We did some good things as well, but it was we scored they scored. We spent too much time in our own half. We've learned some lessons about ourselves tonight.
"We lacked a little bit of firepower at times in that backline. Glasgow played well and I thought it was a decent game to be fair.
"Disappointing to lose, but there's some context around that and we live to fight for next week."
Post update
FT: Glasgow 29- 19 Edinburgh
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
Quote Message: I have witnessed something I've never seen before, Glasgow's penalty count was 24, plus two yellow cards plus one red card and they still won by 10 points. I give up! Bonkers from start to finish.
I have witnessed something I've never seen before, Glasgow's penalty count was 24, plus two yellow cards plus one red card and they still won by 10 points. I give up! Bonkers from start to finish.
Bonkers game
FT: Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Two red cards, two yellows, seven tries.
Who says the Rainbow Cup is meaningless?
Glasgow's penalty count was 24 tonight. They were down to 14 men for about half of the game. A serious indictment on Edinburgh's attack that they couldn't take advantage.
Credit to the Warriors' defence too, of course.
Full-time - Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
That's it!
Glasgow finally wrench back the 1872 Cup after three years locked in the Edinburgh trophy cabinet.
An incredible game, and the Warriors are the deserved victors.
Post update
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Edinburgh are on the rampage again, but their attack has been far too predictable tonight. If Glasgow had kept their discipline, they would be miles clear.
Time up now, surely?
No try
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Incredible work from Ratu Tagive. The winger gets under the ball to prevent Stuart McInally from grounding the ball over the line.
That could have just won the match for Glasgow.
Well, for a brief minute. Another penalty Edinburgh as Glasgow fail to release.
Try review
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Has Stuart McInally scored here for Edinburgh?! He thinks so!
TMO Hollie Davidson is having a look. On field decision is no try...
Post update
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Edinburgh continue to lay siege to the Glasgow line, but it's an amazing defensive set from the 14-man Warriors!
Cole Forbes looks some player. The full-back first makes a crucial one-on-one tackle on the much bigger Eroni Sau, then plucks an intercept from the sky.
BUT, Glasgow ill-discipline has cost them again here. Penalty Edinburgh.
Sin-bin - Richie Gray (Glasgow)
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Madness. Another maul infringement.
Enrique Pieretto initially got the yellow, but he's been brought back and instead it's Gray who will spend the rest of the match in the bin.
Edinburgh need to strike now. Big moment.
Edinburgh's chance
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Niko Matawalu is pinged for hitting Duhan van der Merwe in the air slightly. It gives Edinburgh the chance to get up the pitch again, and then they get another penalty at the lineout.
Nathan Chamberlain sticks the ball into Glasgow's 22 again.
Post update
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Colin Gregor
Former Scotland Sevens captain on BBC Radio Scotland
Quote Message: The Edinburgh backs have hardly had any chance to attack, they went through a number of phases in the first half but since then they haven't gone through phases because the play has been down in their half. Quite a stop start game.
The Edinburgh backs have hardly had any chance to attack, they went through a number of phases in the first half but since then they haven't gone through phases because the play has been down in their half. Quite a stop start game.
Post update
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Ach, good invention from Edinburgh to go short to Bill Mata off the lineout, but he wasn't 5m in from the touchline. Scrum Glasgow.
Maul it
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Glasgow bring on Niko Matawalu and Pete Horne for Kyle Steyn and Ross Thompson.
Edinburgh get a penalty and stick it into the Glasgow 22. Given their dominance at the maul so far (scoring three tries), you wouldn't bet on them adding another score.
Post update
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Peter Wright
Former Scotland prop on BBC Radio Scotland
Quote Message: Good game, Glasgow have been solid under the high ball and they have got their bodies behind it. Ali Price's box kicking tonight has not been as good as it could be.
Good game, Glasgow have been solid under the high ball and they have got their bodies behind it. Ali Price's box kicking tonight has not been as good as it could be.
Final fifteen
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
There's a lot of heavy breathing out there, and no wonder.
A good tackle forces Edinburgh's Bill Mata into touch as he streaks up the wing.
Fifteen to play. Can Edinburgh mount a response?
Edinburgh hold out
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Big moment for Edinburgh. Mesu Kunavula pounces at the ruck, and the turnover penalty is theirs. They clear down the field and can try to build their way back into this game.
Live Reporting
Thomas Duncan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter
Goodnight
FT: Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
That's us for tonight. Glasgow are the 1872 Cup champions after a brilliant game at Scotstoun.
Not to worry, they'll do it all again next week for a SIXTH time in this bizarre season.
Until then, ciao!
Glasgow 'needed reaction' - Wilson
FT: Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Glasgow co-captain Ryan Wilson on Sportsound: "Really pleased. We certainly needed a reaction [from Benetton], it wasn't good enough. We spoke about that, we've parked it and made a fresh start."
Asked where his side got the upper hand on Edinburgh, Wilson replied: "Certainly not the penalty count. We're making it hard for ourselves. Our defence showed its grit.
"We'll be sitting down and having a good look at those penalties as we always seem to be doing at the minute. It's something we definitely need to fix."
Post update
FT: Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Peter Wright
Former Scotland prop on BBC Radio Scotland
Post update
Cockerill bemoans 'soft points'
FT: Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill on Sportsound: "We gave some soft points away. We did some good things as well, but it was we scored they scored. We spent too much time in our own half. We've learned some lessons about ourselves tonight.
"We lacked a little bit of firepower at times in that backline. Glasgow played well and I thought it was a decent game to be fair.
"Disappointing to lose, but there's some context around that and we live to fight for next week."
Post update
FT: Glasgow 29- 19 Edinburgh
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer
Bonkers game
FT: Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Two red cards, two yellows, seven tries.
Who says the Rainbow Cup is meaningless?
Glasgow's penalty count was 24 tonight. They were down to 14 men for about half of the game. A serious indictment on Edinburgh's attack that they couldn't take advantage.
Credit to the Warriors' defence too, of course.
Full-time - Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
That's it!
Glasgow finally wrench back the 1872 Cup after three years locked in the Edinburgh trophy cabinet.
An incredible game, and the Warriors are the deserved victors.
Post update
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Edinburgh are on the rampage again, but their attack has been far too predictable tonight. If Glasgow had kept their discipline, they would be miles clear.
Time up now, surely?
No try
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Incredible work from Ratu Tagive. The winger gets under the ball to prevent Stuart McInally from grounding the ball over the line.
That could have just won the match for Glasgow.
Well, for a brief minute. Another penalty Edinburgh as Glasgow fail to release.
Try review
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Has Stuart McInally scored here for Edinburgh?! He thinks so!
TMO Hollie Davidson is having a look. On field decision is no try...
Post update
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Edinburgh continue to lay siege to the Glasgow line, but it's an amazing defensive set from the 14-man Warriors!
Cole Forbes looks some player. The full-back first makes a crucial one-on-one tackle on the much bigger Eroni Sau, then plucks an intercept from the sky.
BUT, Glasgow ill-discipline has cost them again here. Penalty Edinburgh.
Sin-bin - Richie Gray (Glasgow)
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Madness. Another maul infringement.
Enrique Pieretto initially got the yellow, but he's been brought back and instead it's Gray who will spend the rest of the match in the bin.
Edinburgh need to strike now. Big moment.
Edinburgh's chance
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Niko Matawalu is pinged for hitting Duhan van der Merwe in the air slightly. It gives Edinburgh the chance to get up the pitch again, and then they get another penalty at the lineout.
Nathan Chamberlain sticks the ball into Glasgow's 22 again.
Post update
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Colin Gregor
Former Scotland Sevens captain on BBC Radio Scotland
Post update
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Ach, good invention from Edinburgh to go short to Bill Mata off the lineout, but he wasn't 5m in from the touchline. Scrum Glasgow.
Maul it
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Glasgow bring on Niko Matawalu and Pete Horne for Kyle Steyn and Ross Thompson.
Edinburgh get a penalty and stick it into the Glasgow 22. Given their dominance at the maul so far (scoring three tries), you wouldn't bet on them adding another score.
Post update
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Peter Wright
Former Scotland prop on BBC Radio Scotland
Final fifteen
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
There's a lot of heavy breathing out there, and no wonder.
A good tackle forces Edinburgh's Bill Mata into touch as he streaks up the wing.
Fifteen to play. Can Edinburgh mount a response?
Edinburgh hold out
Glasgow 29-19 Edinburgh
Big moment for Edinburgh. Mesu Kunavula pounces at the ruck, and the turnover penalty is theirs. They clear down the field and can try to build their way back into this game.