Watch: Barbarians women v South Africa women

What do I need to know?
Live coverage from Twickenham as Barbarians women compete for the first time in two years, taking on a South Africa team gearing up for next year’s World Cup, which will be host in New Zealand in October and November 2022.
Barbarians women beat Wales 29-15 in their most recent match and are once again led by coaches Jo Yapp and Rachel Taylor for this encounter.
They will have a host of England talent to choose from, including there the country's most capped player Rochelle Clark, Simi Pam, Sonia Green, Natasha Hunt and Katie Mason, plus many more top players from around the globe.
How can I watch?
All times in GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 27 November
Barbarians v Samoa (14:00-16:30) - BBC One, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app.
Barbarians women v South Africa women (17:05-19:30) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app.
Want to try rugby union?
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.
From schoolyard games of touch to lining up for your country in the Six Nations, rugby union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.
If you are more interested in throwing a ball around there are plenty of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.
Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody,
Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.
It is incredibly popular at universities and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.