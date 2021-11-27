URC: Benetton v Glasgow Warriors - live text

It's been something of a trend for Glasgow this season - they have played well in spells, but are yet to put together a complete performance. Danny Wilson has had so many players away with Scotland over the past month or so, and that lack of time together at club level has showed on the pitch - it's all been a bit scrappy.
Live Reporting
George O'Neill
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport View more on twitterView more on twitter
Lack of cohesion
HT: Benetton 13-15 Glasgow
It's been something of a trend for Glasgow this season - they have played well in spells, but are yet to put together a complete performance.
Danny Wilson has had so many players away with Scotland over the past month or so, and that lack of time together at club level has showed on the pitch - it's all been a bit scrappy.
Half-time
Benetton 13-15 Glasgow
Ahh, the visitors just lost their shape somewhat. Benetton turn it over and clear downfield.
That is that for the first half in Treviso. Glasgow lead, but have been far from their best.
Post update
Benetton 13-15 Glasgow
Glasgow look to have found their groove now. Quick ball and hard running has taken them deep into Benetton's 22.
Try - Benetton 13-15 Glasgow
Rory Darge
And they take it!
Glasgow set up a maul, and it rolls powerfully, and somewhat inevitably, towards the line.
Rory Darge takes the plaudits, and Ross Thompson kicks the Warriors ahead.
Post update
Benetton 13-8 Glasgow
Much better from Glasgow.
Ross Thompson chases down his own kick over the top, and the visitors win a penalty.
Big chance to score now...
Penalty - Benetton 13-8 Glasgow
Leonardo Marin
Rhyno Smith was in for his second try of the game, but knocks-on with the whitewash beckoning.
Benetton had a penalty advantage right in front of the posts though, which extends their lead to five points.
Post update
Benetton 10-8 Glasgow
Benetton have won successive penalties, and again find themselves deep in Glasgow territory.
The Warriors need a big defensive effort here...
Post update
Benetton 10-8 Glasgow
Rufus McLean does what he does, and beats his defender, but then it all goes a bit scrappy for the Warriors, as a pass goes to ground, and Kyle Steyn knocks on.
Try - Benetton 10-8 Glasgow
Giovanni Pettinelli
Benetton secure the line-out, and catch Glasgow out down the blind-side, where Pettinelli rolls over to score.
Marin again slides the conversion wide.
Post update
Benetton 5-8 Glasgow
Sloppy from both Matt Fagerson, who is stood offside, and George Horne, whose box-kick goes all of two yards.
Benetton kick the resulting penalty into the corner, and have a big chance to regain the lead...
Penalty - Benetton 5-8 Glasgow
Ross Thompson
Another penalty goes the way of the visitors, who are playing with real pace and intensity.
Ross Thompson gets himself on the board with a simple kick, and the Warriors lead.
Post update
Benetton 5-5 Glasgow
Cole Forbes has looked really solid under the high ball here, and Glasgow win a penalty after another aerial victory.
Ross Thompson kicks into the Benetton 22...
Post update
Benetton 5-5 Glasgow
Glasgow have grown into this game after that shaky start, and are looking to throw the ball around.
Try - Benetton 5-5 Glasgow
Jack Dempsey
You don't stop Jack Dempsey from there!
Glasgow go through the phases, and eventually their number eight crashes over from close range.
Ross Thompson pulls the conversion wide.
Post update
Benetton 5-0 Glasgow
Ross Thompson, fresh from a contract extension at Scotstoun, kicks into the corner, and Rufus McLean forces Benetton back over the dead-ball line.
Glasgow have a 5m scrum, and a great platform to hit back.
Try - Benetton 5-0 Glasgow
Rhyno Smith
Inside 40 seconds!
Glasgow don't clear their lines perfectly, and Benetton's full-back Rhyno Smith steps round the first tackle, before collecting his own chip through to score. It's a top finish.
Marin can't add the extras.
Kick-off
Benetton 0-0 Glasgow
The players are out under blue skies in Treviso, and Leonardo Marin gets us underway...
How it stands
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Here is the overall state of affairs in the URC. Glasgow suffered a disastrous 46-19 defeat the last time they travelled to the Stadio Monigo in April, but will be hoping for a vital away win today.
'A big game'
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson has been speaking to Premier Sports ahead of kick off:
"It's a big game for us after the break", he says. "The quicker we can gel, the better, but we're really motivated for this game - Treviso is always a tough place to come."
The hosts
Benetton v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)