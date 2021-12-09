Listen: European Champions & Challenge Cup commentaries

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Newcastle v Worcester (Fri)

    Will Welch is again set to skipper Newcastle at home to Worcester for the second time in a fortnight

    Team news as Newcastle host Worcester in Friday's European Challenge Cup Pool A fixture at Kingston Park (20:00 GMT).

    Read more
    next
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Lyon v Gloucester (Fri)

    Stephen Varney playing for Gloucester against Northampton

    Team news as Lyon host Gloucester in Friday's European Challenge Cup Pool B fixture at Matmut Stade de Gerland (20:00 GMT).

    Read more
    next
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top