URC: Glasgow Warriors v Dragons - radio & text

The Dragons have made seven changes for tonight's game. Aaron Wainwright returns at number eight, having been rested for the defeat by Edinburgh and prop Leon Brown makes his first start of the season.
Changes aplenty for the visitors
New faces for the Warriors
Kiwi fullback Josh McKay makes his long-awaited first appearance for Glasgow tonight, and Argentinian fly-half Domingo Miotti could also make his debut off the bench.
Danny Wilson welcomes back skipper Ryan Wilson, and Kyle Steyn has moved infield to partner Sione Tuipulotu in the centres.
Team news
Evening!
Welcome to our coverage of tonight's action from the URC, as Glasgow take on the Dragons at Scotstoun.
It doesn't get much better than a Saturday night under lights!