URC: Glasgow Warriors v Dragons - radio & text

preview
  1. Changes aplenty for the visitors

    Glasgow Warriors v Dragons (19:35)

    The Dragons have made seven changes for tonight's game.

    Aaron Wainwright returns at number eight, having been rested for the defeat by Edinburgh and prop Leon Brown makes his first start of the season.

  2. New faces for the Warriors

    Glasgow Warriors v Dragons (19:35)

    Kiwi fullback Josh McKay makes his long-awaited first appearance for Glasgow tonight, and Argentinian fly-half Domingo Miotti could also make his debut off the bench.

    Danny Wilson welcomes back skipper Ryan Wilson, and Kyle Steyn has moved infield to partner Sione Tuipulotu in the centres.

    Image caption: Debutant Josh McKay
  5. Evening!

    Glasgow Warriors v Dragons (19:35)

    Welcome to our coverage of tonight's action from the URC, as Glasgow take on the Dragons at Scotstoun.

    It doesn't get much better than a Saturday night under lights!

    Image caption: A floodlit Scotstoun
