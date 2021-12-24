Listen: Boxing Day's Premiership commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers - first half from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Newcastle Falcons v Sale Sharks from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Saracens v Worcester Warriors from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Wasps v London Irish from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Bath Rugby v Gloucester from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby from BBC Radio Gloucestershire
Bristol v Leicester (Sun)
Team news as Bristol host Leicester in the Boxing Day Premiership fixture at Ashton Gate (14:00 GMT).Read more
Newcastle v Sale (Sun)
Team news as Newcastle Falcons host Sale Sharks in the Premiership Boxing Day fixture at Kingston Park (15:00 GMT).Read more
Saracens v Worcester (Sun)
Team news as Saracens host Worcester in the Premiership Boxing Day fixture at StoneX Stadium (15:00 GMT).Read more
Wasps v London Irish (Sun)
Team news as Wasps host London Irish in the Premiership Boxing Day fixture at the Coventry Building Society Arena (15:00 GMT).Read more
Bath v Gloucester (Sun)
Team news as Bath host Gloucester in the Premiership Boxing Day fixture at The Rec (16:30 GMT).Read more