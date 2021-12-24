Listen: Boxing Day's Premiership commentaries

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Newcastle v Sale (Sun)

    Mike Brown

    Team news as Newcastle Falcons host Sale Sharks in the Premiership Boxing Day fixture at Kingston Park (15:00 GMT).

    Read more
    next
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Wasps v London Irish (Sun)

    Brad Shields

    Team news as Wasps host London Irish in the Premiership Boxing Day fixture at the Coventry Building Society Arena (15:00 GMT).

    Read more
    next
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top