Watch: Under-20 Six Nations - Ireland v Italy

What has happened so far in the Under-20 Six Nations?
Defending champions England got their campaign off to a successful start as they recovered from a 12-10 half-time deficit against Scotland to come away 41-24 victors. Their Grand Slam aspirations were ended in round two, though, with Italy securing their first ever Under-20 success over England with a 6-0 win in Treviso.
Ireland are the only unbeaten side left in the competition after a comfortable 53-5 over Wales in their opening game, before they edged out France 17-16 in the last round of fixtures.
Wales beat Scotland 26-13 in the second round of games, to join France, England and Italy with one win from two matches, and leave Scotland as the only winless side so far.
What is the U20 Six Nations?
The Under-20 Six Nations Championship is contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales. The Six Nations Under-20s Championship is back to its annual time slot in February. The past two years the tournament has been affected by COVID-19 and was held in Cardiff last June and July.
England, winners of 2021, have the most titles (nine), followed by France (three), Ireland (three) and Wales (two).
Wales finished fourth in the 2021 Championship and bookended their campaign with wins against Italy and Scotland. Scotland will be coming back fighting as 2021 was a hard year, being bottom of the table, losing all five matches.
How can I watch the U20 Six Nations?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC has coverage of all of the U20 Six Nations matches on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.
These will be available to catch up afterwards on BBC iPlayer.
Details of how and when to watch the other games in the U20 tournament can be here.
How to watch, listen & follow the men's tournament is here, while the BBC will also stream every game of the women's competition from 26 March.
How to get into Rugby Union
BBC Sport
If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then rugby union is the game for you. It's one of the most inclusive sports around and there are various versions of the game that you can test out.
If you like rugby, but are looking for a less physical option – tag and touch rugby are great alternatives where tackling is banned.
Tag rugby is a great introduction to the sport for youngsters, with tackling replaced by a cloth attached players' waists, which opposition players have to remove and shout 'tag!', leaving the ball carrier with three seconds to pass. Touch rugby is similar to tag, except all a defender needs to do is touch the opposition to tackle.
