Watch: Under-20 Six Nations - Italy v Scotland

Defending champions England got their campaign off to a successful start as they recovered from a 12-10 half-time deficit against Scotland to come away 41-24 victors. Their Grand Slam aspirations were ended in round two, though, with Italy securing their first ever Under-20 success over England with a 6-0 win in Treviso. They bounced back with a comfortable 43-14 win over Wales in round three.

Ireland are the only unbeaten side left in the competition after a comfortable 53-5 over Wales in their opening game, before they edged out France 17-16 and then saw off Italy 39-12.

Wales beat Scotland 26-13 in the second round of games for their only win so far, and leave Scotland as the only winless side.