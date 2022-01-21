Live

Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Brive - live text commentary

  1. Kick-off

    Edinburgh 0-0 Brive

    Brive kick us off, and the French side are immediately on the front foot, as Hamish Watson knocks-on.

  2. Post update

    Edinburgh v Brive (20:00)

    The players are out in cold and windy conditions at the DAM Health Stadium.

    Kick-off is just moments away...

    Edinburgh fans soak up the pre-match atmosphere
  3. All to play for

    Edinburgh v Brive (20:00)

    Edinburgh can go second in their Challenge Cup pool if they win tonight, and would leapfrog Brive in the process.

    The visitors beat Section Paloise 33-25 in their only completed European fixture, having had their other game against London Irish cancelled.

  4. A familiar face

    Edinburgh v Brive (20:00)

    Pietro Ceccarelli played 24 times in a two-year spell with Edinburgh before signing for Brive in 2020.

    He starts at tighthead prop for the visitors tonight and will be hoping to get one over his former employers at scrum time.

    Pietro Ceccarelli in his days as an Edinburgh player
    Pietro Ceccarelli in his Edinburgh days
  5. Internationals return

    Edinburgh v Brive (20:00)

    Mark Bennett, Hamish Watson, Dave Cherry, Darcy Graham and Stuart McInally all missed Edinburgh's 21-20 defeat to London Irish last weekend, but return tonight to bolster the home side's ranks.

    Fiji international Mesu Kunavula also makes his first start of the season at number eight having been out with a knee injury.

  6. Debut for Owsley

    Edinburgh v Brive (20:00)

    Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair hands a debut to winger Freddie Owsley tonight.

    The 25 year-old has taken an unconventional route to this point, taking a four-year break from rugby to focus on a burgeoning athletics career, where he competed for Great Britain U20 in the 200m, 400m, 4x100m and 4x400m.

    He signed for Edinburgh from the Bristol Bears academy in 2021, and will be looking to impress this evening.

    Freddie Owsley makes his debut for Edinburgh tonight
    Debutant Freddie Owsley
  9. Evening!

    Edinburgh v Brive (20:00)

    Welcome to our coverage of the European Challenge Cup, as Edinburgh take on Brive in the capital.

    Friday night under lights, and fans are back - what more could you want?

    We'll have live updates right here throughout.

    Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium under lights
    Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium
