Watch: Women's Premier 15s - Loughborough v Exeter Chiefs

What Is the Rugby Union Premier 15s?
Premier 15s, which is run by the Rugby Football Union, is the top tier of the women’s game in England.
It is a fairy new league, founded in 2016 and is made up of 10 teams from the Women’s Premiership, including Sale Sharks, Wasps and Exeter Chiefs.
Harlequins are reigning champions, but face some tough competition this season.
They go into the latest round of fixtures third in the table on 45 points with London rivals Saracens sitting top on 57 points.
Bristol Bears split the two London rivals in second place on 50 points while Exeter Chiefs are fourth on 45.
How can I watch the women's rugby 15s?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Loughborough host Exeter Chiefs in the latest match of BBC’s live coverage of the Women’s Premier 15s.
Coverage will start at 17:00 and will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. It will be available to view on iPlayer and on demand for 30 days.
Saturday, 19 February
17:00 – 19:30 – Loughborough v Exeter Chiefs on BBC iPlayer, Red Button & BBC Sport website and app.
Upcoming fixtures on the BBC
Sunday, 27 February (14:30) – Bristol Bears v Saracens
Saturday, 5 March (TBC) – Wasps v Harlequins
How to get into rugby
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.
From schoolyard games of touch to lining up for your country in the Six Nations, rugby union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.
If you are more interested in throwing a ball around there are plenty of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.
Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody,
Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.
It is incredibly popular at universities and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.