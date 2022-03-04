Watch: Women's Premier 15s - Wasps v Harlequins

Premier 15s, which is run by the Rugby Football Union, is the top tier of the women’s game in England.
It is a fairly new league, founded in 2016, and is made up of 10 teams from the Women’s Premiership, including Sale Sharks, Wasps and Exeter Chiefs.
Harlequins are reigning champions but face some tough competition this season, with two-time champions Saracens currently leading the way.
Who to look out for
Both sides are stacked with plenty of international talent at their disposal. Wasps and England fly-half Meg Jones has returned to the side following a stint with England Sevens squad. Joining her in the back line is fellow England star Abby Dow.
Harlequin’s Lagi Tuima and Heather Cowell star in the back line and there is sure to be a battle upfront between England front rows Shaunagh Brown and Wasps youngster Maud Muir.
Reigning champions Harlequins currently sit third in the table on 55 points while Wasps sit fifth with 45 points.
How can I watch the Women's Premier 15s?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Wasps host Harlequins in the latest match of BBC’s live coverage of the Women’s Premier 15s.
Coverage will start at 12:15 GMT and will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. It will also be available to view on iPlayer on demand for 30 days.
Women's Premier 15s
Wasps v Harlequins - Saturday, 5 March 12:15-14:45 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
Further fixtures will be announced after the Women's Six Nations, which starts on 26 March. Every game of that tournament will be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
How to get into rugby
BBC Sport
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most
team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.
From schoolyard games of touch to lining up for your
country in the Six Nations, rugby union is a sport of skill, bravery and
strength.
If you are more interested in throwing a ball around
there are plenty of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where
tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.
Although a certain level of physical stature is
required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport,
with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport
for everybody,
Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and
entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise
pace and agility.
It is incredibly popular at universities and women's
rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and
the next new pool of talent.
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.
From schoolyard games of touch to lining up for your country in the Six Nations, rugby union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.
If you are more interested in throwing a ball around there are plenty of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.
Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody,
Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.
It is incredibly popular at universities and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.