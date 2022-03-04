Live

Listen: Edinburgh v Connacht - United Rugby Championship radio & text

preview
114
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

George O'Neill

All times stated are UK

  1. The visitors

    Edinburgh v Connacht (19:35)

    Connacht are looking to win their third league game in a row, having come from behind against the Stormers and Scarlets in recent weeks.

    They are bolstered by the inclusion of Ireland internationals Jack Carty and Dave Heffernan, who start at fly-half and hooker respectively.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Shake-up for the hosts

    Edinburgh v Connacht (19:35)

    Mike Blair makes six changes to Edinburgh's starting line-up this evening as he looks to halt his side's recent poor form.

    Dave Cherry comes in at hooker for his 50th Edinburgh appearance, replacing Adam McBurney. Angus Williams and Mesa Kunavula are also named in the forward pack.

    Henry Pyrgos captains the side from scrum-half - he is preferred to Ben Vellacott, who starts on the bench having been released by Scotland for this fixture.

    Dave Cherry makes his 50th Edinburgh appearance tonight
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Dave Cherry is making his 50th Edinburgh appearance
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Evening!

    Edinburgh v Connacht (19:35)

    Welcome to our coverage of the United Rugby Championship as Edinburgh face Connacht at the Dam Health Stadium.

    You can listen to BBC Radio Scotland's commentary via the link at the top of the page and we'll have live text updates throughout.

    Friday night rugby under lights - what more could you want?

    Edinburgh's Dam Health Stadium
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top