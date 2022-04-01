URC: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre - radio & text

Glasgow: Miotti, Cancelliere, Steyn, McDowall, Forbes, Thompson, Dobie; Kebble, Matthews, Walker, Harley, Cummings, Wilson, Darge, Dempsey. Replacements: Stewart, Bhatti, Pieretto, McDonald, Miller, Kennedy, Weir, Fergusson. Zebre: Trulla, Lalofi, Cronje, Lucchin, Tuivuaka, Canna, Fusco; Fischetti, Bigi, Bello, Sisi, Mitchell, Leavasa, Bianchi, Fox-Matamua. Replacements: Ribaldi, Buonfigilo, Neculai, Zambonin, Andreani, Palazzani, Rizzi, Biondelli.
Glasgow Warriors v Zebre (19:35)
Welcome to our coverage of the United Rugby Championship, as Glasgow look to bounce back from last week's disappointing defeat to Cardiff.
