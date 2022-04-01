Live

URC: Glasgow Warriors v Zebre - radio & text

preview
54
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

George O'Neill

All times stated are UK

  1. Team news

    Glasgow Warriors v Zebre (19:35)

    Glasgow: Miotti, Cancelliere, Steyn, McDowall, Forbes, Thompson, Dobie; Kebble, Matthews, Walker, Harley, Cummings, Wilson, Darge, Dempsey.

    Replacements: Stewart, Bhatti, Pieretto, McDonald, Miller, Kennedy, Weir, Fergusson.

    Zebre: Trulla, Lalofi, Cronje, Lucchin, Tuivuaka, Canna, Fusco; Fischetti, Bigi, Bello, Sisi, Mitchell, Leavasa, Bianchi, Fox-Matamua.

    Replacements: Ribaldi, Buonfigilo, Neculai, Zambonin, Andreani, Palazzani, Rizzi, Biondelli.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Evening!

    Glasgow Warriors v Zebre (19:35)

    Welcome to our coverage of the United Rugby Championship, as Glasgow look to bounce back from last week's disappointing defeat to Cardiff.

    You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland's coverage via the link at the top of the page.

    Team news next!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top