URC: Stormers 0-0 Glasgow Warriors

Live Reporting

George O'Neill

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Stormers 0-0 Glasgow

    A superb kick from Damian Willemse secures a 50-22 for the Stormers, providing a great attacking platform.

    However, after the line-out Rory Darge does Rory Darge things to get over the ball and secure a penalty at the breakdown.

    It gives the Warriors some much-needed territory...

  2. Post update

    Stormers 0-0 Glasgow

    The home side have dominated possession and territory so far, and are playing the game at a frantic pace.

    Oli Kebble secures a brilliant turnover just when the Stormers were looking dangerous. Glasgow have done really well to keep it scoreless so far, but cannot keep this up all game.

  3. Post update

    Stormers 0-0 Glasgow

    A much more stable scrum on this occasion for Glasgow, but Sione Tuipulou, having got over the gain-line, throws an ambitious offload that goes forward.

    Silly stuff from a player of his ability.

  4. Missed penalty

    Stormers 0-0 Glasgow

    The Stormers possess a formidable front row, with captain Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe either side of hooker Scarra Ntubeni.

    They dominate an early scrum and win the penalty, but Manie Libbok's kick is pushed well out to the right.

  5. Kick-off

    Stormers 0-0 Glasgow

    Ross Thompson's drop-kick sails straight into touch...

    Not the best start for Glasgow.

  6. Nearly there

    Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)

    The players are out in Cape Town.

    Kick-off is just moments away.

  7. Happy memories for Fagerson

    Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)

    Glasgow have never played the Stormers before, but prop Zander Fagerson played and scored on this ground for the Lions last summer in a 49-3 victory.

    He'd love a repeat today.

    Zander Fagerson scores against the Stormers for the British and Irish Lions
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Glasgow's Zander Fagerson scores for the British and Irish Lions against the Stormers in 2021
  8. The hosts

    Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)

    The Stormers have won their last five matches, and are just three points behind Glasgow in the URC table. When you also factor in the travel involved, this is undoubtedly a stern test for Danny Wilson's men.

    Manie Libbok and Leolin Las both start in the back line - they are the URC's leading points scorer and try scorer, respectively.

  9. Injuries force Glasgow reshuffle

    Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)

    Ali Price captains Glasgow in the absence of Ryan Wilson, who picked up a dead leg last week against Newcastle and hasn't recovered - Jack Dempsey and Ally Miller both come into the back row.

    Kiran McDonald takes the injured Scott Cummings' number five shirt. In the backs, Josh McKay shifts out on to the wing in place of Sebastian Cancelliere, who also succumbed to injury against Newcastle. Ollie Smith makes a welcome return at full-back.

    Josh McKay moves from full-back to the wing for today's game
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Josh McKay starts on the wing for Glasgow
  12. Afternoon!

    Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)

    It's a Friday night double-header in the URC!

    We start in Cape Town, where Glasgow begin their South African trip against the Stormers, before Edinburgh host Zebre at the DAM Health Stadium.

    We'll have live text updates for both games right here.

