Challenge Cup: Lyon 0-0 Glasgow Warriors - radio & text

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson has been speaking to BBC Radio Scotland ahead of kick-off:

"When you get to the latter stages of this competition, it's extremely tough", he said. "Lyon have picked a very strong team - we know it's a big challenge. We're pleased that we're into a quarter-final, but we want to go one more.

"We played two big sides in South Africa, and unfortunately picked up some injuries. That opens the door for other players, and we get that test tonight. Last week we were in the game at half-time, but we have to be better after the break.

"We have to keep the likes of Tuisova quiet, and I'm looking forward to the battle in midfield. It's a big opportunity for us."