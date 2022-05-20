Listen: Premiership & Championship Cup final commentaries
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Bath Rugby v London Irish from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Harlequins v Gloucester Rugby from BBC Radio Gloucestershire
Play audio Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers from BBC Newcastle
Play audio Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers from BBC Radio Leicester
Play audio Ealing Trailfinders v Coventry Rugby from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Saracens v Northampton Saints from BBC Radio Northampton
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Saracens v Northampton (Sat)
Team news as Saracens host Northampton Saints in Saturday's Premiership fixture at StoneX Stadium (17:30 BST).Read more