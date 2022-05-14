Live

Champions Cup semi-final: Dominant Leinster lead Toulouse at half-time - live text

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. What do some of the numbers say?

    HT: Leinster 23-10 Toulouse

    Leinster-Toulouse

    Territory: 75%-25%

    Metres gained: 310-283

    Carries: 63-53

    Defenders beaten: 19-8

    Turnovers conceded: 4-4

  2. Get Involved

    #bbcrugby or text 81111 (UK only - standard rates apply)

    Eoin: Leinster should be up by at least 20, losing Furlong & that 6-2 Toulouse bench split has me scared. Insanely paced game

  3. Half-time - Leinster 23-10 Toulouse

    What a thrilling first half. It comes to an end with Leinster 13 points in front.

    All to play for after the break.

  4. Post update

    Leinster 23-10 Toulouse

    The ball is kicked wide but James Lowe is unable to pluck it from the sky and score his side's third try.

    Leinster are then actually penalised for playing the ball on the ground and Toulouse can clear their lines.

  5. Sin-bin

    Leinster 23-10 Toulouse

    Leinster are moving forward again and Emmanuel Meafou is forced to hit Jamison Gibson-Park before he gathers the ball.

    The Toulouse lock is sent to the bin and the pressure on the visitors' defence is beginning to tell.

  6. Penalty - Leinster 23-10 Toulouse

    Johnny Sexton

    The flags go up and Johnny Sexton successfully kicks another penalty over the posts.

    Another three points to the good.

  7. Post update

    Leinster 20-10 Toulouse

    Penalty to Leinster and Johnny Sexton will have the chance to extend the hosts' lead.

    Rynhardt Elstadt may be one of the biggest players on the field but he's given a stern telling off by the referee.

    He now knows where he stands.

  8. Post update

    Leinster 20-10 Toulouse

    He's caught that.

    James Lowe turns defence into attack with a monster kick downfield from deep inside his own half.

    Toulouse will have the line-out inside their own 22.

  9. Post update

    Leinster 20-10 Toulouse

    We're approaching the half an hour mark and Toulouse are finally starting to enjoy some time on the ball.

    Romain Ntamack is a classy operator and he throws the ball wide.

    Anthony Jelonch gains some valuable yards but his pass is sloppy and the ball is lost forward.

  10. Penalty - Leinster 20-10 Toulouse

    Thomas Ramos

    Thomas Ramos takes a sharp intake of breath before stepping up to kick the ball over the posts.

    Toulouse reduce the deficit to 10 points.

  11. Post update

    Leinster 20-7 Toulouse

    Now then, is the scrum going to be a cause for concern for Leinster?

    Michael Ala'alatoa is struggling after replacing veteran Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong.

    Leinster crumble in the scrum and Toulouse will have the penalty.

  12. Converted Try - Leinster 20-7 Toulouse

    Josh van der Flier (con Johnny Sexton)

    What was I saying?

    Johnny Sexton makes the break in midfield and he has the awareness to feed Josh van der Flier back on the inside.

    The flanker is tackled from a covering Toulouse defender, but the momentum carries the Leinster flanker over the line.

    Sexton smashes over the conversion. Leinster are cruising but you can never write off the defending champions.

  13. Post update

    Leinster 13-7 Toulouse

    Apart from Antoine Dupont's breakaway try, it's been all Leinster so far in this semi-final.

    They're back on the ball and pushing forward. Toulouse have no answer at the moment.

  14. Replacement

    Leinster 13-7 Toulouse

    Tadhg Furlong will play no further part of this semi-final. The injured prop is replaced by Michael Ala'alatoa.

  15. Converted Try - Leinster 13-7 Toulouse

    James Lowe (con Johnny Sexton)

    The tournament's top try scorer is at it again.

    Leinster retain the ball from the line-out and then it's tucked up the jumper as they try to batter the red wall.

    Johnny Sexton's pass back inside is caught by James Lowe, who powers over from close range.

    Sexton adds the conversion.

  16. Post update

    Leinster 6-7 Toulouse

    Leinster continue to play loose and fast but Toulouse pick the ball up from the base of the ruck and they're off again.

    The visitors are a threat on the counter attack, but play is brought back for an earlier penalty.

    Johnny Sexton pops the ball into touch and we'll have the line-out deep inside Toulouse territory.

  17. Penalty - Leinster 6-7 Toulouse

    Johnny Sexton

    Johnny Sexton makes it two from two from the tee.

    The deficit is reduced to just a point.

  18. Post update

    Leinster 3-7 Toulouse

    Penalty to Leinster, who are really applying the pressure on Toulouse.

    They might be down on the scoreboard but they are dominating possession.

  19. Post update

    Leinster 3-7 Toulouse

    Leinster are back on the front foot and nearly in again.

    The pass is fired at Hugo Keenan's head and he is unable to gather the ball, but Toulouse cannot clear their lines.

  20. Converted Try - Leinster 3-7 Toulouse

    Antoine Dupont (con Thomas Ramos)

    How has that happened?

    Leinster, backed by their vociferous crowd, surge forward.

    Jamison Gibson-Park tries to grubber the ball through close to the Toulouse line, but his attempt is partially blocked by Antoine Dupont.

    The ball fortuitously pops up into Dupont's hands and he runs the length of the field to score the game's first try.

    Totally against the run the play. Thomas Ramos adds the conversion.

