Watch: Under-20 Six Nations - Wales v England

There is only two sides left undefeated in the Under-20 Six Nations with both Ireland and England winning their opening two fixtures. The sides meet in the final round on March 19 in a potential Championship decider.
England beat Scotland in the opening round 46-36 and Italy in round two 32-25, with Ireland overcoming Wales 44-27 and France at a sold out Musgrave Park in Cork 33-21.
France and Scotland both have one win each overcoming Italy and Wales respectively. The Italians however have picked up four bonus points to leave Wales bottom on two points, eight points adrift of leaders England.
The Under-20 Six Nations
The Under 20 Six Nations Championship is the equivalent to the Six Nations Championship and is contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.
Ireland are the reigning champions, after claiming the title in 2022 and winning all five of their matches, which earned them a third Grand Slam.
England remain the tournament's most successful team, with nine titles to their name.
The tournament is played annually during February and March on the same weekends as the senior Six Nations.
Ireland v Italy 19:15 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
Wales v England - 19:15 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
France v Scotland - 20:00 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
How to get into rugby union
BBC Sport
If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then rugby is the game for you.
Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody.
It's one of the most inclusive sports around and there are various versions of the game that you can test out.
Wheelchair rugby was a big hit at the 2012 Paralympics, so there are now chances to have a go all over the UK too. Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What has happened so far?
There is only two sides left undefeated in the Under-20 Six Nations with both Ireland and England winning their opening two fixtures. The sides meet in the final round on March 19 in a potential Championship decider.
England beat Scotland in the opening round 46-36 and Italy in round two 32-25, with Ireland overcoming Wales 44-27 and France at a sold out Musgrave Park in Cork 33-21.
France and Scotland both have one win each overcoming Italy and Wales respectively. The Italians however have picked up four bonus points to leave Wales bottom on two points, eight points adrift of leaders England.
The Under-20 Six Nations
The Under 20 Six Nations Championship is the equivalent to the Six Nations Championship and is contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.
Ireland are the reigning champions, after claiming the title in 2022 and winning all five of their matches, which earned them a third Grand Slam.
England remain the tournament's most successful team, with nine titles to their name.
The tournament is played annually during February and March on the same weekends as the senior Six Nations.
How can I watch the Under-20 Six Nations?
All times are GMT and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Friday, 24 February
Ireland v Italy 19:15 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
Wales v England - 19:15 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
France v Scotland - 20:00 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
How to get into rugby union
BBC Sport
If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then rugby is the game for you.
Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody.
It's one of the most inclusive sports around and there are various versions of the game that you can test out.
Wheelchair rugby was a big hit at the 2012 Paralympics, so there are now chances to have a go all over the UK too. Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.