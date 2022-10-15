URC: Sharks v Glasgow Warriors - live text

Glasgow back themselves to beat almost anyone at Scotstoun, and were hugely impressive last week at home as they beat the Bulls.

However, they have struggled to replicate their home form on the road - it plagued Danny Wilson's time as Glasgow head coach, and the Warriors were comfortably beaten by Ospreys in their one away fixture this season.

South Africa is a notoriously tough place to go - they will need to be at their very best if they want to win today.