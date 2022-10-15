URC: Sharks v Glasgow Warriors - live text

Glasgow back themselves to beat almost anyone at Scotstoun, and were hugely impressive last week at home as they beat the Bulls.
However, they have struggled to replicate their home form on the road - it plagued Danny Wilson's time as Glasgow head coach, and the Warriors were comfortably beaten by Ospreys in their one away fixture this season.
South Africa is a notoriously tough place to go - they will need to be at their very best if they want to win today.
Smith returns for Warriors
Sharks v Glasgow Warriors (15:05)
Ollie Smith starts at full-back for Glasgow this afternoon. It is the 22-year old's first appearance this season, having made his Scotland debut over the summer.
George Turner also starts for the first time this season, Ali Price is preferred to George Horne at scrum-half, with Sione Tuipulotu captaining the side.
Team news
Sharks v Glasgow Warriors (15:05)
Sharks: Fassi, Kok, Potgieter, Tapuai, Volmink, Chamberlain, Hendrikse; Mchunu, van Vuuren, du Toit, Etzebeth, Andrews, Richardson, Tshituka, Buthelezi.
Replacements: Mbonambi, Nche, Sadie, Hugo, Kolisi, Notshe, Wright, Mapimpi.
Glasgow: Smith, Forbes, Tuipulotu, Johnson, McKay, Jordan, Price; Bhatti, Turner, Fagerson, Manjezi, Gray, Cummings, Gordon, Wilson.
Replacements: Brown, Kebble, Walker, du Preez, Vailanu, Brown, Horne, Thompson.
Afternoon!
Sharks v Glasgow Warriors (15:05)
Back-to-back URC action for you this afternoon, as Glasgow travel to Durban to face Sharks, before Edinburgh host Benetton in the Scottish capital.
Anyone else get up in the early hours to watch the women in the World Cup?
Well I did, but I've just had a strong coffee and I'm good to go.
Team news coming right up...