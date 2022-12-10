Challenge Cup: Bath v Glasgow Warriors - radio & text

Tom de Glanville returns to the Bath starting XV at full-back, with Matt Gallagher moving to the wing, whilst Piers Francis comes in at fly-half. There is a late change in the front row - Valeriy Morozov misses out through illness, so Arthur Cordwell is promoted from the bench. Scotland centre Cam Redpath is a familiar face in midfield, and Ben Spencer captains the side from scrum-half.
Bath v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Bath: De Glanville, Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Gallagher, Francis, Spencer (c); Cordwell, Dunn, Rae, Attwood, Lee-Warner, Hill, White, Bayliss.
Replacements: Annett, Boyce, Jonker, Spencer, Ellis, Schreuder, Bailey, De Carpentier.
Glasgow Warriors: Smith, Steyn (c), Jones, McDowall, McLean, Miotti, Dobie; Bhatti, Turner, Berghan, Bean, Du Preez, Wilson, Neild, Mann.
Replacements: Fraser, McBeth, Sordoni, Gray, Ferrie, Kennedy, Weir, Fifita.
Good afternoon!
We've got European rugby for you this afternoon, as Bath host Glasgow at the Rec.
You can listen to the BBC's radio coverage via the link at the top of the page, and we'll have live text updates for you throughout.
Let's get cracking, shall we...