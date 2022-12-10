Live

Challenge Cup: Bath v Glasgow Warriors - radio & text

preview
208
viewing this page

BBC Radio Scotland Extra, BBC Radio Bristol & BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

George O'Neill

All times stated are UK

  1. Changes for hosts

    Bath v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)

    Tom de Glanville returns to the Bath starting XV at full-back, with Matt Gallagher moving to the wing, whilst Piers Francis comes in at fly-half.

    There is a late change in the front row - Valeriy Morozov misses out through illness, so Arthur Cordwell is promoted from the bench.

    Scotland centre Cam Redpath is a familiar face in midfield, and Ben Spencer captains the side from scrum-half.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Team news

    Bath v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)

    Bath: De Glanville, Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Gallagher, Francis, Spencer (c); Cordwell, Dunn, Rae, Attwood, Lee-Warner, Hill, White, Bayliss.

    Replacements: Annett, Boyce, Jonker, Spencer, Ellis, Schreuder, Bailey, De Carpentier.

    Glasgow Warriors: Smith, Steyn (c), Jones, McDowall, McLean, Miotti, Dobie; Bhatti, Turner, Berghan, Bean, Du Preez, Wilson, Neild, Mann.

    Replacements: Fraser, McBeth, Sordoni, Gray, Ferrie, Kennedy, Weir, Fifita.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Hello

    Bath v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)

    Good afternoon!

    We've got European rugby for you this afternoon, as Bath host Glasgow at the Rec.

    You can listen to the BBC's radio coverage via the link at the top of the page, and we'll have live text updates for you throughout.

    Let's get cracking, shall we...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top