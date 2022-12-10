Challenge Cup: Bath v Glasgow Warriors - radio & text

Tom de Glanville returns to the Bath starting XV at full-back, with Matt Gallagher moving to the wing, whilst Piers Francis comes in at fly-half.

There is a late change in the front row - Valeriy Morozov misses out through illness, so Arthur Cordwell is promoted from the bench.

Scotland centre Cam Redpath is a familiar face in midfield, and Ben Spencer captains the side from scrum-half.