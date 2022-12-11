Champions Cup: Saracens 0-7 Edinburgh - De Bruin goes over early on

Nearly a second try for Edinburgh, and it would have been a beauty.
Excellent play sees Emailiano Boffelli claim a high ball and then he offloads to find Wes Goosen - the winger flies down the right touchline to within 5m of the Saracens try-line.
However, some brilliant defensive work turns over possession and the hosts survive.
Saracens 0-7 Edinburgh
It's all about the tempo of how Edinburgh play. It's a decent maul, and McInally doesn't give any time for Saracens to organise. Luan de Bruin against Owen Farrell - there's only one winner.
Try Saracens 0-7 Edinburgh
Luan de Bruin
The perfect start for Edinburgh, a real statement of intent!
Stuart McInally bursts off the back of the maul, and drives Alex Lewington back.
Luan de Bruin then runs over Owen Farrell to open the scoring, and Emiliano Boffelli adds the extras.
Saracens 0-0 Edinburgh
This match has started at breakneck speed!
Edinburgh come forward this time, led by the totemic figure of Duhan van der Merwe, and march into the Saracens 22.
The visitors then win a penalty, which Blair Kinghorn kicks into the corner.
Big chance coming up...
Saracens 0-0 Edinburgh
Saracens race out of the blocks - an immediate warning for Edinburgh.
Sean Maitland starts it off, breaking the line and racing over half-way, and only a desperate tackle from Duhan van der Merwe on Elliot Daly halts the home side.
Kick-off
Saracens 0-0 Edinburgh
Blair Kinghorn gets us under way, kicking high into the grey sky.
Who are you backing at home? Thumbs up for Sarries, thumbs down for Edinburgh.
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
There is a minutes applause ahead of kick-off to remember Scotland great Doddie Weir, who sadly passed away recently following a long battle with MND.
'The ultimate test'
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Saracens are ruthless, the back row is probably the best in Europe - this is the ultimate test for Edinburgh. Everyone has to play well if they are to have a chance.
Big hitters start for both sides
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George all start for Saracens as the Premiership leaders make their return to Champions Cup action after a two-season hiatus.
Three-time winners Saracens were relegated to the Championship in 2020 for breaching Premiership salary rules.
Saracens 0-7 Edinburgh
Saracens 0-7 Edinburgh
Try Saracens 0-7 Edinburgh
Luan de Bruin
The perfect start for Edinburgh, a real statement of intent!
Stuart McInally bursts off the back of the maul, and drives Alex Lewington back.
Luan de Bruin then runs over Owen Farrell to open the scoring, and Emiliano Boffelli adds the extras.
Saracens 0-0 Edinburgh
This match has started at breakneck speed!
Edinburgh come forward this time, led by the totemic figure of Duhan van der Merwe, and march into the Saracens 22.
The visitors then win a penalty, which Blair Kinghorn kicks into the corner.
Big chance coming up...
Saracens 0-0 Edinburgh
Saracens race out of the blocks - an immediate warning for Edinburgh.
Sean Maitland starts it off, breaking the line and racing over half-way, and only a desperate tackle from Duhan van der Merwe on Elliot Daly halts the home side.
Kick-off
Saracens 0-0 Edinburgh
Blair Kinghorn gets us under way, kicking high into the grey sky.
Who are you backing at home? Thumbs up for Sarries, thumbs down for Edinburgh.
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
There is a minutes applause ahead of kick-off to remember Scotland great Doddie Weir, who sadly passed away recently following a long battle with MND.
'The ultimate test'
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Big hitters start for both sides
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George all start for Saracens as the Premiership leaders make their return to Champions Cup action after a two-season hiatus.
Three-time winners Saracens were relegated to the Championship in 2020 for breaching Premiership salary rules.
Argentina full-back Emiliano Boffelli returns for Edinburgh, as Wes Goosen replaces injured wing Darcy Graham.
Hooker Stuart McInally is fit again and starts in the only change to the pack.
Fiji star Viliame Mata is at number eight with Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie alongside him in the back row.
Edinburgh's most recent Champions Cup campaign was in 2020-21 when they reached the last 16.
Team news
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Hello
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Good afternoon! This weekend's European rugby extravaganza continues with a mouth-watering Anglo-Scottish clash, as Saracens host Edinburgh in north London.
We'll have live text updates for you throughout, and you can also listen to the BBC's radio coverage via the link above.
Let's get on with it, shall we...