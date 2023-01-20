Listen: Champions Cup - Ulster v Sale

Star of the match Nick David, speaking to BT Sport: "We have been struggling in the past four or five weeks for results but to come out here in a packed out Stoop means the world to us.

"It is in the Quins DNA to take that run rather than kicking. I just saw it open up and there was no one in the backfield, I am really pleased.

"Going back to last year we were very gutted to lose in the fashion that we did at home to Montpellier. But we have got it within us to progress further in this competition and after today we really believe that now."