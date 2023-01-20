Live

Listen: Champions Cup - Ulster v Sale

preview
Champions Cup permutations; Saturday's live scores; Standings

Alastair Telfer

  1. Goodbye

    Although it is goodbye from me there is a lot more Heineken Champions and Challenge Cup rugby to come which you can listen to live on the BBC Sport website.

    This includes:

    Bordeaux Begles v Gloucester (15:15 GMT)

    Exeter v Castres (17:30 GMT)

    Newcastle v Connacht (17:30 GMT)

    Ulster v Sale (20:00 GMT)

    Get your calculators ready...

    Check out the commentaries here

  2. Saints lose to La Rochelle

    Meanwhile at Franklin's Gardens Northampton Saints lost 31-13 to La Rochelle meaning the defending champions currently sit top of Pool B. Toulouse will now need a bonus-point win over Munster and a higher points difference to clinch top spot.

    The Saints disappointing European adventure comes to an end having lost all four games.

  3. 'We have got it within us to progress further in this competition'

    FT: Harlequins 39-29 Sharks

    Star of the match Nick David, speaking to BT Sport: "We have been struggling in the past four or five weeks for results but to come out here in a packed out Stoop means the world to us.

    "It is in the Quins DNA to take that run rather than kicking. I just saw it open up and there was no one in the backfield, I am really pleased.

    "Going back to last year we were very gutted to lose in the fashion that we did at home to Montpellier. But we have got it within us to progress further in this competition and after today we really believe that now."

  4. Full-time

    Harlequins 39-29 Sharks

    Both sides qualify for the last-16.

    It might not be enough for a home game for the Sharks but that point puts them in a strong position.

    For Quins it was all about the win and qualification.

    Harlequins celebrate
  5. Converted try - Harlequins 39-29 Sharks

    Aphelele Fassi

    They have got it!

    Replacement scrum-half Grant Williams on halfway takes a quick tap and breaks into the Quins 22. The ball is transferred wide and Aphelele Fassi shows great strength to power his way over the line. That could be a huge point come the end of the weekend.

  6. No try - Sharks

    Harlequins 39-22 Sharks

    Oscar Beard is clearly held in at the ruck preventing him getting into the defensive line.

    However they go back for the penalty, this point would be huge for the Sharks.

  7. Try review - Sharks

    Harlequins 39-22 Sharks

    Has Marnus Potgieter grabbed the bonus point Sharks which could secure a home tie in the last 16?

  8. Substitutions - Harlequins

    Harlequins 39-22 Sharks

    Danny Care on his 350th Quins is replaced by Scott Steele, only one appearance now behind Mike Brown's record.

    Will Evans is also off for Tom Lawday.

  9. Penalty - Harlequins 39-22 Sharks

    Marcus Smith

    Cadan Murley breaks from his own half deep into the Sharks 22.

    Quins try their luck on penalty advantage but are brought back for the penalty which Marcus Smith adds it taking them beyond two scores.

  10. Substitution - Sharks

    Harlequins 36-22 Sharks

    Lock Gerbrandt Grobler is replaced by Hyron Andrews.

  11. Post update

    Harlequins 36-22 Sharks

    Siya Kolisi is penalised for sealing off and is then marched backwards for some backchat to the referee. Can feel the frustration as 14 points might not be enough for a home last 16.

  12. Post update

    Harlequins 36-22 Sharks

    Massive penalty for Harlequins with the Sharks hammering the line. Huge defensive set!

    Marcus Smith relieves the pressure.

  13. Post update

    Harlequins 36-22 Sharks

    The Sharks have been kicking away a lot of possession, this chip from Aphelele Fassi is clever though and forces a penalty.

    Deep into the Quins 22 they go...

  14. Post update

    Harlequins 36-22 Sharks

    Another penalty win for Harlequins, The Stoop lets out a massive roar as the home side are winning all the small moments now.

  15. Converted try - Harlequins 36-22 Sharks

    Nick David

    Magical!

    Nick David just after the high praise shows incredible vision to grubber the ball into space after picking up a loose ball, he regathers and sprints away under the posts.

    Marcus Smith adds the easy conversion.

    Nick David scores
  16. Post update

    Harlequins 29-22 Sharks

    Nick David shows some dazzling footwork beating two defenders but Lukhanyo Am locks himself over the ball to win a penalty.

    David is one who doesn't always get the headlines he might deserve, having a great game.

  17. Post update

    Harlequins 29-22 Sharks

    Harlequins are enjoying plenty of possession however everything is going lateral. Andre Esterhuizen is struggling to get them over the gain line.

  18. Try - Harlequins 29-22 Sharks

    Stephan Lewies

    The big South African lock comes through the maul with the ball to dot it down in the corner. He enjoyed that one against some familiar faces.

    Marcus Smith fails with the touchline conversion.

    Stephan Lewies scores
  19. Post update

    Harlequins 24-22 Sharks

    It is an early penalty for Harlequins which is taken quickly, the Sharks win possession back before another penalty for the Quins. As per usual Marcus Smiths kicks it into the corner.

  20. Kick-off

    Harlequins 24-22 Sharks

    Curwin Bosch gets us back underway at The Stoop.

