Listen: Champions Cup - Ulster v Sale

Meanwhile at Franklin's Gardens Northampton Saints lost 31-13 to La Rochelle meaning the defending champions currently sit top of Pool B. Toulouse will now need a bonus-point win over Munster and a higher points difference to clinch top spot.
The Saints disappointing European adventure comes to an end having lost all four games.
'We have got it within us to progress further in this competition'
FT: Harlequins 39-29 Sharks
Star of the match Nick David, speaking to BT Sport: "We have been struggling in the past four or five weeks for results but to come out here in a packed out Stoop means the world to us.
"It is in the Quins DNA to take that run rather than kicking. I just saw it open up and there was no one in the backfield, I am really pleased.
"Going back to last year we were very gutted to lose in the fashion that we did at home to Montpellier. But we have got it within us to progress further in this competition and after today we really believe that now."
Full-time
Harlequins 39-29 Sharks
Both sides qualify for the last-16.
It might not be enough for a home game for the Sharks but that point puts them in a strong position.
For Quins it was all about the win and qualification.
Converted try - Harlequins 39-29 Sharks
Aphelele Fassi
They have got it!
Replacement scrum-half Grant Williams on halfway takes a quick tap and breaks into the Quins 22. The ball is transferred wide and Aphelele Fassi shows great strength to power his way over the line. That could be a huge point come the end of the weekend.
No try - Sharks
Harlequins 39-22 Sharks
Oscar Beard is clearly held in at the ruck preventing him getting into the defensive line.
However they go back for the penalty, this point would be huge for the Sharks.
Try review - Sharks
Harlequins 39-22 Sharks
Has Marnus Potgieter grabbed the bonus point Sharks which could secure a home tie in the last 16?
Substitutions - Harlequins
Harlequins 39-22 Sharks
Danny Care on his 350th Quins is replaced by Scott Steele, only one appearance now behind Mike Brown's record.
Will Evans is also off for Tom Lawday.
Penalty - Harlequins 39-22 Sharks
Marcus Smith
Cadan Murley breaks from his own half deep into the Sharks 22.
Quins try their luck on penalty advantage but are brought back for the penalty which Marcus Smith adds it taking them beyond two scores.
Substitution - Sharks
Harlequins 36-22 Sharks
Grobler
Grobler is replaced by Hyron Andrews.
Post update
Harlequins 36-22 Sharks
Siya
Kolisi is penalised for sealing off and is then marched backwards for some backchat to the referee. Can feel the frustration as 14 points might not be enough for a home last 16.
Post update
Harlequins 36-22 Sharks
Massive penalty for Harlequins with the Sharks hammering the line. Huge defensive set!
Marcus Smith relieves the pressure.
Post update
Harlequins 36-22 Sharks
The Sharks have been kicking away a lot of possession, this chip from Aphelele Fassi is clever though and forces a penalty.
Deep into the Quins 22 they go...
Post update
Harlequins 36-22 Sharks
Another penalty win for Harlequins, The Stoop lets out a massive roar as the home side are winning all the small moments now.
Converted try - Harlequins 36-22 Sharks
Nick David
Magical!
Nick David just after the high praise shows incredible vision to grubber the ball into space after picking up a loose ball, he regathers and sprints away under the posts.
Marcus Smith adds the easy conversion.
Post update
Harlequins 29-22 Sharks
Am
Am locks himself over the ball to win a penalty.
David is one who doesn't always get the headlines he might deserve, having a great game.
Post update
Harlequins 29-22 Sharks
Harlequins are enjoying plenty of possession however everything is going lateral. Andre Esterhuizen is struggling to get them over the gain line.
Try - Harlequins 29-22 Sharks
Stephan Lewies
The big South African lock comes through the maul with the ball to dot it down in the corner. He enjoyed that one against some familiar faces.
Marcus Smith fails with the touchline conversion.
Post update
Harlequins 24-22 Sharks
It is an early penalty for Harlequins which is taken quickly, the Sharks win possession back before another penalty for the Quins. As per usual Marcus Smiths kicks it into the corner.
Saints lose to La Rochelle
