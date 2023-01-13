Exeter Chiefs women

Watch: Premier 15s - Exeter Chiefs v Saracens

  1. Exeter Chiefs v Saracens

    Saracens
    Saracens were the victors when these two sides last met in the Premier 15s final last season.

    This meeting at Sandy Park will be fiercely contested with both sides winning their previous matches. Chiefs currently sit in second while Saracens sit fifth in the Premier 15s table.

  2. Listen to the No Tackle podcast

    No tackle
    Still needing your fix of women’s rugby, listen to the No Tackle podcast bringing you match analysis, talking points and players' insight about life at Gloucester-Hartpury.

    On this weeks episode, Red Rose Alex Matthews reacts to being rated among the world's best, she shares her Gloucester-Hartpury goals and offers tips on caring for "needy" exotic pets. Plus Dom Malone and Rhiannon Trotman introduce the Hardwicke and Quedgeley Harlequins Ladies RFC.

    Listen to the episode here on BBC Sounds.

  3. How to watch the Premier 15s

    All times are GMT and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Saturday, 14 January

    14:45 – 17:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

  4. Get into rugby union

    If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then this is the game for you.From scrummaging to tackling, to sprinting with the ball, this can be a high intensity workout that will boost both your fitness and your strength. You can just play touch rugby in the park with a bunch of friends or family, but joining a club can be inexpensive.

    Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.

