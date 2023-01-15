European Champions Cup: Castres v Edinburgh

Live

Live Reporting

George O'Neill

  1. Half-time

    Castres 21-14 Edinburgh

    An entertaining half, but another showing where Edinburgh have shipped points with alarming ease.

    Work to do for Mike Blair at the break.

  2. Converted try Castres 21-14 Edinburgh

    Wilfrid Hounkpatin

    Pure power results in the hosts' third try of the game.

    Castres' big number three takes the ball, readies himself, and drives over from close range.

    The conversion is good.

  3. Post update

    Castres 14-14 Edinburgh

    Castres kick to the corner as we approach half-time.

    Can Edinburgh keep them out?

  4. Post update

    Castres 14-14 Edinburgh

    John Barclay

    Former Scotland captain on BT Sport

    It's been a good game so far. Both teams are looking to play.

  5. Post update

    Castres 14-14 Edinburgh

    End-to-end stuff in the south of France.

    Castres are the side on the front foot now.

    Jack Blain and Cammy Hutchison do well to slow the ball down, but the hosts have a penalty advantage to fall back on.

  6. Converted try Castres 14-14 Edinburgh

    Bill Mata

    He's unstoppable from there!

    Edinburgh go through the phases, and Bill Mata crashes over from close range.

    The visitors did well to keep the ball alive in that passage of play and tire out Castres' big men.

    Blair Kinghorn's conversion is good, and Edinburgh are level again.

  7. Post update

    Castres 14-7 Edinburgh

    Some slick hands from Cammy Hutchison and Charlie Savala free Mark Bennett, who races into the Castres 22.

    Big chance...

  8. Converted try Castres 14-7 Edinburgh

    Adrien Seguret

    Too easy.

    Castres centre Adrien Seguret receives the ball off the back of the scrum, steps off his left foot, and dives over under the posts.

    The conversion sails through - the hosts have turned this on its head.

  9. Post update

    Castres 7-7 Edinburgh

    Edinburgh's lineout, which has been a weakness all season, wobbles again.

    The ball back to Charlie Shiel goes straight to ground, and the scrum-half knocks-on, leaving Castres with a 5m scrum.

    Sloppy.

  10. Post update

    Castres 7-7 Edinburgh

    Edinburgh do superbly to halt the Castres maul, and then drive it into touch.

    The capital outfit have a lineout deep in their own territory, and a chance to clear their lines.

  11. Post update

    Castres 7-7 Edinburgh

    The hosts are turning the screw here.

    A penalty is kicked to the corner, as they look to take the lead.

  12. Post update

    Castres 7-7 Edinburgh

    Edinburgh's restart is rather heavy, and rolls out of play behind the Castres dead-ball line.

    The hosts gifted a scrum on halfway.

  13. Converted try Castres 7-7 Edinburgh

    Josaia Raisuqe

    Castres hit back.

    A delicate kick in behind from home fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta picks out the onrushing Josaia Raisuqe, and the Fijian flanker dots down ahead of Henry Immelman.

    Urdapilleta knocks over the conversion, and we're all square.

  14. Sin-bin Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh)

    Castres 0-7 Edinburgh

    Edinburgh's 11 cynically slows down the play to allow his teammates to recover in defence, and is duly shown a yellow card.

    Edinburgh will have to play the next 10 minutes with 14 men.

  15. Post update

    Castres 0-7 Edinburgh

    Some great hands take Castres to within inches of the Edinburgh line.

    Can the visitors keep the French side out?

  16. Converted try Castres 0-7 Edinburgh

    Dave Cherry

    Over they go!

    A powerful maul marches towards the line, before Dave Cherry breaks away and stretches out to score the game's first try.

    Blair Kinghorn adds the extras.

  17. Post update

    Castres 0-0 Edinburgh

    A scrum penalty goes the way of Edinburgh - great work from WP Nel.

    Blair Kinghorn kicks to the corner, and Edinburgh will look to maul their way over...

  18. Post update

    Castres 0-0 Edinburgh

    A nice little wrap-around creates an overlap for Edinburgh, but the final pass is in front of Jack Blain, and bobbles out into touch.

    A good chance goes begging.

  19. Post update

    Castres 0-0 Edinburgh

    Pierre Schoeman does superbly to get over the ball and steal possession for Edinburgh.

    No real chances as of yet in this game.

  20. Kick-off

    Castres 0-0 Edinburgh

    Blair Kinghorn gets us under way with a towering kick.

    Edinburgh are in resplendent orange; Castres are in baby blue.

