URC: Dragons v Glasgow Warriors - live text

Duncan Weir gets us under way at Rodney Parade....
Nearly there
Dragons 0-0 Glasgow
The players are out in Newport.
Dragons are in their traditional black strip, Glasgow in their rather snazzy light blue and red number.
What's at stake
Dragons v Glasgow Warriors (15:00)
Dragons come into this game off the back of a 25-30 defeat to Lions last time out, and currently sit 15th in the URC table with just three league wins all season.
They will want to finish this block of fixtures on a high in front of their own fans.
Glasgow come into this unbeaten in eight games in all competitions - a win today would solidify their spot in the top eight.
Six Scotland players released for Glasgow
Dragons v Glasgow Warriors (15:00)
Stafford McDowall is one of six players released by Scotland to start for Glasgow this afternoon, and he captains the side.
Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown and Simon Berghan form a strong front row, Thomas Gordon comes into the back row for his first start since October, joining Sione Vailanu and Jack Dempsey.
In the back-line Ali Price's inclusion at scrum-half would suggest he will not start for Scotland at Twickenham next weekend, and Sebastian Cancelliere will look to continue his electric form on the wing.
Dragons make nine changes
Dragons v Glasgow Warriors (15:00)
Dragons are without Wales back row Ross Moriarty, who has suspected concussion.
Jared Rosser, Sio Tomkinson and Jack Dixon return in the threequarters with JJ Hanrahan and Rhodri Williams restored as the half-backs.
Rhodri Jones, Brodie Coghlan, Matthew Screech and Sean Lonsdale are back up front.
Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan has made the changes amid injuries and Wales Six Nations call-ups.
"We have got a load of fresh players ready to go," Flanagan said "They've been knocking on my door the past couple of weeks. They're pretty decent as well, people like Jack Dixon, Sio Tomkinson, JJ Hanrahan, Sam Davies.
Try Dragons 0-5 Glasgow
Cole Forbes
A flying start for Glasgow!
"Let's see what they can do."
Dragons v Glasgow Warriors (15:00)
Dragons v Glasgow Warriors (15:00)
Hello and welcome
Dragons v Glasgow Warriors (15:00)
It's a feast of URC action for you this afternoon, with both Scottish sides in action.
We start in south-east Wales, as Glasgow travel to Newport to face Dragons, before Edinburgh welcome Sharks to the capital.
Let's get cracking...