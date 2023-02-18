URC: Scarlets v Edinburgh - radio & text

Scarlets continue to dominate proceedings here. Johnny McNicholl thinks he's away down the left flank, but is just about hauled down. Edinburgh cannot get anything going in attack - much to ponder for Mike Blair.
Scarlets 21-7 Edinburgh
Scarlets continue to dominate proceedings here.
Johnny McNicholl thinks he's away down the left flank, but is just about hauled down.
Edinburgh cannot get anything going in attack - much to ponder for Mike Blair.
Converted try Scarlets 21-7 Edinburgh
Steffan Evans
This one will count!
Edinburgh overthrow the lineout, and from there Scarlets pour forward.
Sam Lousi takes the ball flat to the line, and offloads beautifully, a-la Finn Russell, to the onrushing Steffan Evans, who pins his ears back to score.
Sam Costelow splits the posts, and stretches Scarlets' lead further.
No try
Scarlets 14-7 Edinburgh
Charlie Shiel's blushes are spared.
The ball wasn't out, and a penalty goes Edinburgh's way.
Try Scarlets 19-7 Edinburgh
Sam Lousi
Charlie Shiel faffs about with the ball at the back of a ruck, which allows Sam Lousi to rush around the corner, pinch the ball and dot down.
Edinburgh look completely bemused.
The TMO wants a second look though...
Scarlets 14-7 Edinburgh
Scarlets cough up possession on the Edinburgh line, and then James Lang does superbly to fight his way back into the field of play.
Edinburgh aren't out of the woods yet though
Scarlets 14-7 Edinburgh
A penalty initially goes Edinburgh's way after Ryan Conbeer flew into the side of a ruck, but it's overturned because of a huge Jamie Hodgson tackle off the ball.
The hosts kick to the corner...
Missed penalty
Scarlets 14-7 Edinburgh
Jamie Hodgson is pinged for offside despite being repeatedly told by the referee to stop, but Sam Costelow drags a fairly straightforward kick wide.
As you were.
Scarlets 14-7 Edinburgh
Converted try Scarlets 14-7 Edinburgh
Murray McCallum
Over they go - Edinburgh are right back in this!
After Lang's initial burst, Edinburgh go through the phases and Murray McCallum, back at Edinburgh for a second stint, blasts his way over from close range.
Charlie Savala adds the extras from out wide.
Scarlets 14-0 Edinburgh
James Lang crashes his way through a couple of tackles and takes Edinburgh to within 5m of the Scarlets line.
Big chance...
Scarlets 14-0 Edinburgh
Wes Goosen has hobbled off for Edinburgh, replaced by Jaco van der Walt.
Edinburgh are huffing and puffing in possession without really going anywhere.
Scarlets 12-0 Edinburgh
Converted try Scarlets 14-0 Edinburgh
Vaea Fifita
Interception!
Mark Bennett fumbles a pass in midfield and has his pocket picked by Vaea Fifita, who gallops away to score unopposed.
Sam Costelow knocks over the conversion - it's a dream start for the hosts.
Scarlets 7-0 Edinburgh
Edinburgh win a penalty after a high tackle from Sione Kalamafoni.
They kick to touch and are looking to build some forward momentum.
Scarlets 7-0 Edinburgh
Converted try Scarlets 7-0 Edinburgh
Ryan Conbeer
A lovely score, and the hosts lead!
It's a backs move straight off the training ground, which sucks the Edinburgh defence in and allows Ryan Conbeer to race down the left touchline.
Wes Goosen looked to have hauled the winger down, but he scrambles back to his feet and gets over the line.
Sam Costelow adds the extras from out wide.
Scarlets 0-0 Edinburgh
Not much to write home about so far.
Let us know who you're backing at home.
Thumbs up for Scarlets, thumbs down for Edinburgh.
Kick-off
Scarlets 0-0 Edinburgh
Charlie Savala hoists a kick high into the sky, and we are off...
Kalamafoni captains hosts; Watson returns for Edinburgh
Scarlets v Edinburgh (17:15)
Scarlets make two personnel changes and one positional switch from their 37-28 win over Bulls, as prop Shaun Evans and lock Morgan Jones come into the pack.
Sione Kalamafoni, who is leaving Scarlets for French second-tier side Vannes at the end of the season will captain the Welsh side in place of the injured Aaron Shingler.
Edinburgh have Hamish Watson back but Dave Cherry was a late withdrawal.
They also have centre Damien Hoyland returning from injury as they make four changes from their 19-22 loss to Sharks, with lock Jamie Hodgson coming into the tight-five.
Charlie Shiel gets the nod at scrum-half and Hoyland's return sees Wes Goosen shift to full-back.
Team news
Scarlets v Edinburgh (17:15)