Watch: Women's Premier 15s - Bristol Bears v Harlequins

Video content Video caption: Why you need to start playing rugby Why you need to start playing rugby

If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then this is the game for you. From scrummaging to tackling, to sprinting with the ball, this can be a high intensity workout that will boost both your fitness and your strength. You can just play touch rugby in the park with a bunch of friends or family, but joining a club can be inexpensive.

Find your local club in England , Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.