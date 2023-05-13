Saracens, StoneX Stadium

Watch: Women's Premier 15's

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How to watch the Premier 15s

    Saracens v Exeter Chiefs

    BBC iPlayer

    14:25-16:35 BST – Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Listen to the No Tackle podcast

    BBC Sounds

    Want a further fix of rugby? Look no further than the No Tackle podcast!

    Hosts Millie Wood and Enya Lackie tell you all you need to know about women's rugby in Gloucestershire. Match analysis, talking points and players' insight about life at Gloucester-Hartpury.

    Available to listen here on BBC Sounds.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to get in to rugby

    BBC Sport

    If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then this is the game for you.

    From scrummaging to tackling, to sprinting with the ball, this can be a high intensity workout that will boost both your fitness and your strength.

    You can just play touch rugby in the park with a bunch of friends or family, but joining a club can be inexpensive.

    Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.

    Video content

    Video caption: Why you need to start playing rugby
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top