Watch: Premier 15s semi-finals - Exeter Chiefs v Saracens

The top four teams in the Premier 15s will battle it out this weekend for a place in the final and the right to be crowned champions of England.

Gloucester-Hartpury host Bristol Bears to kick the weekend’s action off. Bristol Bears may be the underdogs going into Saturday’s match but with the scrum expected to be the key battle ground the Bears have been getting some tips and pointers from their male counterparts in Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler Bristol reached the semi-final stage last year but came up short, losing 28-24 to Exeter Chiefs. Gloucester-Hartpury suffered a surprising 58-19 home loss to Exeter Chiefs last weekend in one of only two defeats for the club this season.

Exeter Chiefs produced a dominant victory over top-of-the-table Gloucester-Hartpury to secure second place and a home semi-final play-off against reigning champions Saracens in a repeat of the 2021/22 final where Saracens triumphed. Sunday’s meeting of the sides will be their fourth encounter this season with home form proving vital in all previous matches. The Chiefs have already beaten Saracens 29-19 at Sandy Park in the Allianz Cup Final and the London Club are yet to secure a win at Exeter’s home ground. This match has grudge written all over it.