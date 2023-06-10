Watch: Premier 15s semi-finals - Exeter Chiefs v Saracens

The top four teams in the Premier 15s will battle it out this weekend for a place in the final and the right to be crowned champions of England.
Gloucester-Hartpury host Bristol Bears to kick the weekend’s action off. Bristol Bears may be the underdogs going into Saturday’s match but with the scrum expected to be the key battle ground the Bears have been getting some tips and pointers from their male counterparts in Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler Bristol reached the semi-final stage last year but came up short, losing 28-24 to Exeter Chiefs. Gloucester-Hartpury suffered a surprising 58-19 home loss to Exeter Chiefs last weekend in one of only two defeats for the club this season.
Exeter Chiefs produced a dominant victory over top-of-the-table Gloucester-Hartpury to secure second place and a home semi-final play-off against reigning champions Saracens in a repeat of the 2021/22 final where Saracens triumphed. Sunday’s meeting of the sides will be their fourth encounter this season with home form proving vital in all previous matches. The Chiefs have already beaten Saracens 29-19 at Sandy Park in the Allianz Cup Final and the London Club are yet to secure a win at Exeter’s home ground. This match has grudge written all over it.
Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.
From boisterous Saturday-league club houses, to schoolyard games of touch, to lining up for your country in the 6 Nations, union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.
And if you're more interested in throwing a ball around there are plenty of options for you, from the aforementioned touch, where tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.
Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody,
Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.
It is incredibly popular at universities, and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent.
Semi-Finals weekend is here!
How and where to watch
BBC iPlayer
Exeter Chiefs v Saracens – Sunday 10th June 14:45 BST iPlayer & BBC Sport app
Get Inspired: How to get into rugby union
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.