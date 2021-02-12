Watch: The Prada Cup - Race three and four

Spithill and Ainslie inspired a remarkable comeback when they were on the same side with Oracle Team USA at the 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco.

At 8-1 down, they stormed back to claim a 9-8 victory against Team New Zealand and retain the Auld Mug.

"I've had a great relationship with Jimmy over many years now, both racing with one another and against one another," said Ainslie.

"He's a great competitor, a great sailor. There's a healthy respect between us and, for whatever reason, whenever we race against one another, it normally ends up being pretty exciting."

Spithill said his crew were battle hardened after their races against the Americans, and hoped that would give them the edge.

"The pressure we had to face internally, the entire team after that series going into this sort of sudden death, that's about as good a preparation as you can get," he said.

"Neither team will be underestimating each other and we'll be putting the hammer down."