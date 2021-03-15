Watch: The America's Cup - race nine & race ten

The America’s Cup, the pinnacle of yachting, was first contested in 1851 making it the oldest trophy in international sport, predating the modern Olympic Games by 45 years.
The 36th edition started in mid-December last year with the four teams - defending champions Team New Zealand, Great Britain's Team Ineos, Italy's Luna Rossa, and America's American magic - competing.
Then in January and February the three challengers compete in the Prada Cup to earn a place against Team New Zealand in the final. Luna Rossa eventually defeated Team Ineos 7-1 to reach the final.
Luna Rossa will now face Team New Zealand in the best-of-13 series to win the title, and become the defender of the 37th America's Cup.
What the captain's have said...
New Zealand skipper Peter Burling said: “These boats were only a concept three years ago, and now they are exceeding everyone’s expectations of what they can do, and how fast they can go around a race track. The boats’ speed is a mystery for us like for everyone else.
"At the end of the day, if you talk to anybody in yacht racing, they say if you are not fast enough, you are not in the race.
"We have done everything to get the fastest boat as possible, we pushed very hard on the hydrodynamic low drag, but the Italians have put together a very good package as well and it makes even more exciting.”
Luna Rossa skipper & team director Max Sirena: “The boats definitely raising the bar and this Cup cycle has been a quantum leap. Yet, it has happened with a return to the old school style of racing which makes it even more exciting.
"Still I think it’s too hard to judge a boat’s performance just watching it sailing. We know the Kiwis are fast, because we raced them two months ago and we saw them during practise against the Americans and the British few weeks ago, but I’ll let you know tomorrow afternoon if this final will be close or not. What I can tell is that we are aware this a lifetime opportunity we will try everything to win.”
How can I watch the America's Cup?
All times are GMT and subject to change at late notice.
Live coverage from selected races at the America's Cup will be available to watch on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Tuesday, 16 March
Races Nine & Ten
03:00-05:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Details of future races and highlight shows may be announced in the future.
How to get into sailing
Whether racing, exploring places you wouldn't otherwise be able to see or just having a muck around out on the water, sailing can be a great way to get active.
There are plenty of Royal Yachting Association Training Centres to get you started, and if you progress to racing, sailing can give one of the most comprehensive workouts around.
Clubs are a great, affordable way to get started. If you have never been sailing, take a look at the RYA's Get Afloat page to find out how you can get yourself out on the water.
During the whole over May, the Push The Boat Out campaign allows you to try taster sessions at almost 400 venues across the UK.
