Watch: The America's Cup - race nine & race ten

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

New Zealand skipper Peter Burling said: “These boats were only a concept three years ago, and now they are exceeding everyone’s expectations of what they can do, and how fast they can go around a race track. The boats’ speed is a mystery for us like for everyone else.

"At the end of the day, if you talk to anybody in yacht racing, they say if you are not fast enough, you are not in the race.

"We have done everything to get the fastest boat as possible, we pushed very hard on the hydrodynamic low drag, but the Italians have put together a very good package as well and it makes even more exciting.”

Luna Rossa skipper & team director Max Sirena: “The boats definitely raising the bar and this Cup cycle has been a quantum leap. Yet, it has happened with a return to the old school style of racing which makes it even more exciting.

"Still I think it’s too hard to judge a boat’s performance just watching it sailing. We know the Kiwis are fast, because we raced them two months ago and we saw them during practise against the Americans and the British few weeks ago, but I’ll let you know tomorrow afternoon if this final will be close or not. What I can tell is that we are aware this a lifetime opportunity we will try everything to win.”