Archive: Celtic win the European Cup - as it happened

Jock Stein runs on to the pitch to embrace Billy McNeill and Ronnie Simpson before being enveloped by the deliriously happy Celtic fans.

When Stevie Chalmers scored Celtic's second, the supporters began to push down towards the edge of the dry moat that surrounds the pitch. And they were unable to contain their delight when the final whistle went, running on to grab sods of turf and hug their heroes. Amidst the mayhem Bobby Lennox has made a beeline to Simpson's goal to recover his false teeth!