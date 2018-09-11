Reaction - Scottish FA announces Hampden purchase

Scottish FA President Alan McRae said Scottish rugby made a 'compelling case' to take Scotland games, as well as major cup matches, through to Edinburgh.

He said: “Today’s announcement has been the conclusion of a four-year process to review our national stadium beyond 2020.

“It was a hugely difficult decision and I would like to place on record our thanks to Scottish Rugby for their professionalism throughout the process.

“They made a truly compelling case to move to Edinburgh and gave us a very difficult decision to make. I would like to pay tribute to the inspiration, energy and hard work of Scottish Rugby Chief Executive, Mark Dodson, and his Chief Operating Officer, Dominic McKay – both are true leaders in Scottish sport.”

“This decision is about what was best for Scottish football and our members. It is about the future of football in Scotland."