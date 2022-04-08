Watch: GB National Skateboarding Championships - park event

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The GB National Skateboarding Championships return after the sport made its Olympic debut in Tokyo in August.

Last year's Championships saw reduced fields due to the impact of Covid-19, and this year bigger fields will return, with skateboarders able to request a place in the competition via video submission.

There's also a new format with both the park and street disciplines being split into two separate events with qualifying events and finals being held over two different weekends, with a combined prize fund of £26,000.

The park final takes place on 10 April, with the street event taking place two weeks later.

Among the competitors are skateboarding superstar Andy Macdonald - who has been in the sport for 30 years and is friends with Tony Hawk - Team GB’s Olympic competitor Bombette Martin and last year’s park competition winner Alex Hallford.

