Watch: GB National Skateboarding Championships - park event

All you need to know about the GB National Skateboarding Championships
The GB National Skateboarding Championships return after the sport made its Olympic debut in Tokyo in August.
Last year's Championships saw reduced fields due to the impact of Covid-19, and this year bigger fields will return, with skateboarders able to request a place in the competition via video submission.
There's also a new format with both the park and street disciplines being split into two separate events with qualifying events and finals being held over two different weekends, with a combined prize fund of £26,000.
The park final takes place on 10 April, with the street event taking place two weeks later.
Among the competitors are skateboarding superstar Andy Macdonald - who has been in the sport for 30 years and is friends with Tony Hawk - Team GB’s Olympic competitor Bombette Martin and last year’s park competition winner Alex Hallford.
He's an X Games record holder, good friends with Tony Hawk and has skated through the White House, yet unless you were a skateboarding superfan at the turn of the century, Andy Macdonald might not be on your radar.
But should things go to plan, he could be in Team GB colours at the Paris Olympics in 2024 - the year he will turn 50.
"It would be an honour and a very neat way to finish my career of 30 years as a professional skateboarder to be in the Olympics," he told BBC Sport.
The Olympics wasn't "in the equation" when 'Andy Mac' started out in the sport. Instead, the X Games were - and to many still are - the pinnacle, and to this day Macdonald holds the record for the most X Games medals in vert skateboarding, among his 23 medals across all disciplines.
Skateboarding is a fast, thrilling action sport where you move around on a board, fitted with wheels. You can push off of the ground with one foot to start moving, or use ramps at a skate park to let gravity help you.
Is it for me?
Skateboarding is fun and social, you can do it on an indoor or outdoor skate park where you'll get to meet lots of people. Learning exciting tricks and flips may take some time, but when you've mastered them you'll get a great sense of personal achievement.
What to expect when I start?
Improving coordination, balance and flexibility are just a few of the health benefits of skateboarding.
You'll start off slowly, learning the basics such as how to set off, make slight turns on your board and stop.
With a bit of practice you'll soon be making sharper turns, before moving onto small ramps.
There is a strong social element to skateboarding - it is something you can do with your friends or make new mates at your local skate park.
If you're looking for a safe environment for children of all ages and disabilities, visit Sk8 Safe.
Improving coordination, balance and flexibility are just a few of the health benefits of skateboarding.
You'll start off slowly, learning the basics such as how to set off, make slight turns on your board and stop.
With a bit of practice you'll soon be making sharper turns, before moving onto small ramps.
There is a strong social element to skateboarding - it is something you can do with your friends or make new mates at your local skate park.
If you're looking for a safe environment for children of all ages and disabilities, visit Sk8 Safe.
Read more about Andy Macdonald's Olympics ambitions.
How can I watch the GB National Skateboarding Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the finals of the GB National Skateboarding Championships will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website app.
The action will be available to watch worldwide and will also be available on-demand for 30 days too.
Park finals
Sunday, 10 April 18:00-20:00 BST - iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app (repeated on BBC Red Button from 05:05 on Monday)
Street finals
Sunday, 24 April 18:00-20:00 BST - iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
How can I get into skateboarding?
How do I start?
If you want to get into skateboarding, visiting a skate park is a great way to get started. The Skatepark Project website has a park finder for England, Scotland and Wales.There is also a list of parks in Northern Ireland.
What is it?
Skateboarding is a fast, thrilling action sport where you move around on a board, fitted with wheels. You can push off of the ground with one foot to start moving, or use ramps at a skate park to let gravity help you.
Is it for me?
Skateboarding is fun and social, you can do it on an indoor or outdoor skate park where you'll get to meet lots of people. Learning exciting tricks and flips may take some time, but when you've mastered them you'll get a great sense of personal achievement.
What to expect when I start?