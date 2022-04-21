Watch: British National Skateboarding Championships - street event

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The GB National Skateboarding Championships have returned after the sport made its Olympic debut in Tokyo in August.

Last year's Championships saw reduced fields due to the impact of Covid-19, but this year is back to bigger fields, with skateboarders able to request a place in the competition via video submission.

There's also a new format with the park and street disciplines split into two separate events, held over two different weekends, with a combined prize fund of £26,000.

The park final took place on 10 April - 12-year-old Phoenix Sinnerton won the men's event and Lola Tambling, 12, claimed first prize in the women's. Read a full report here.

Milton Keynes-based pro skater Alex DeCunha, who narrowly missed out on a place at the 2020 Olympic Games, is the star name in the street event.

Full start list.