Watch: British National Skateboarding Championships - street event

Alex DeCunha, who narrowly missed out on a place at the 2020 Olympic Games, is one of the star names in the street event at the GB National Skateboarding Championship.
Here, the Milton Keynes-based pro skateboarder explains all you need to know about the street event.
"There are two skateboarding disciplines: street and park. I do street, which is literally what it says in the name: skateboarding in the streets.
"Milton Keynes is great for street skateboarding because there are so many opportunities for it. It’s a city that has many different underpasses and every single one has a marble ledge in, which is ideal for skateboarding.
"For street, you usually get five or so judges and you get two 45-second runs [on a street-style course]. You have to plan out a run and then you’re let onto the course, and the judges will judge you based on how many tricks you do and how difficult they are, how much of the park you use and how you use it."
Truck: The T-shaped metal fittings which keep the wheels securely attached to the deck.
Slide: A trick where the rider slides sideways on the deck, usually ledges or rails. There are many different slides depending on the position of the wheels, the position of the board, whether the rider grabs the deck, where they grab it, etc.
Grind: Similar to sliding, but when the truck is in contact it’s known as ‘grinding’.
Kickflip: A trick where the rider kicks the board up to rotate 360 under their feet.
Ollie: A jump where the front wheels of the skateboard leave the ground first. A nollie is when the back wheels leave the ground first.
How can I watch the GB National Skateboarding Championships?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Coverage of the finals of the GB National Skateboarding Championships will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website app.
The action will be available to watch worldwide and will also be available on-demand for 30 days too.
Street finals
Sunday, 24 April 18:00-20:00 BST - iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
Park finals
Took place on 10 April but are available to watch on iPlayer
Skateboarding is a fast, thrilling action sport where you move around on a board, fitted with wheels. You can push off of the ground with one foot to start moving, or use ramps at a skate park to let gravity help you.
Is it for me?
Skateboarding is fun and social, you can do it on an indoor or outdoor skate park where you'll get to meet lots of people. Learning exciting tricks and flips may take some time, but when you've mastered them you'll get a great sense of personal achievement.
What to expect when I start?
Improving coordination, balance and flexibility are just a few of the health benefits of skateboarding.
You'll start off slowly, learning the basics such as how to set off, make slight turns on your board and stop.
With a bit of practice you'll soon be making sharper turns, before moving onto small ramps.
There is a strong social element to skateboarding - it is something you can do with your friends or make new mates at your local skate park.
If you're looking for a safe environment for children of all ages and disabilities, visit Sk8 Safe.
Improving coordination, balance and flexibility are just a few of the health benefits of skateboarding.
You'll start off slowly, learning the basics such as how to set off, make slight turns on your board and stop.
With a bit of practice you'll soon be making sharper turns, before moving onto small ramps.
There is a strong social element to skateboarding - it is something you can do with your friends or make new mates at your local skate park.
If you're looking for a safe environment for children of all ages and disabilities, visit Sk8 Safe.
What is street skateboarding?
How can I get into skateboarding?
BBC Sport
How do I start?
If you want to get into skateboarding, visiting a skate park is a great way to get started. The Skatepark Project website has a park finder for England, Scotland and Wales.There is also a list of parks in Northern Ireland.
What is it?
