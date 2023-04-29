Watch: Skateboard GB National Championships 2023 - Street finals

British skateboarders were invited to enter the open event last month by sharing a video that showcased their abilities. The final list of skaters to be invited to the National Championships was then decided by a team of 3 judges, based on the same criteria that will then be used to score competitors during the National Championships.
Who should I look out for?
Last year's champion Joe Hinson is looking to retain his title as he competes in this year's competition and fellow National GB Skateboard teammate Alex Decunha will also be competing. Alex narrowly missed out on a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Last year's champion Miriam Nelson is favourite again
in the women’s competition and also american professional skateboarder Ben
Nordberg is also flying in to take part in the men’s competition.
How can I watch the Skateboard GB National Championships 2023 Street event?
Skateboard GB National Championships 2023

How can I watch the Skateboard GB National Championships 2023 Street event?
All times are BST and subject to late change
Sunday 30th April
BBC Sport brings you the street finals from the Skateboard National Championships being held at BaySixty6 skatepark in London.
Watch BBC coverage of the Skateboard GB National Championships 2023 Street event live on BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app.