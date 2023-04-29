Competitor at Skateboard GB National Championships 2022 Street event

Watch: Skateboard GB National Championships 2023 - Street finals

  1. Skateboard GB National Championships 2023

    BBC Sport

    British skateboarders were invited to enter the open event last month by sharing a video that showcased their abilities. The final list of skaters to be invited to the National Championships was then decided by a team of 3 judges, based on the same criteria that will then be used to score competitors during the National Championships.

  2. Who should I look out for?

    BBC Sport

    Last year's champion Joe Hinson is looking to retain his title as he competes in this year's competition and fellow National GB Skateboard teammate Alex Decunha will also be competing. Alex narrowly missed out on a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

    Last year’s champion Miriam Nelson is favourite again in the women’s competition and also american professional skateboarder Ben Nordberg is also flying in to take part in the men’s competition.

    Miriam Nelson
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. How can I watch the Skateboard GB National Championships 2023 Street event?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Sunday 30th April

    BBC Sport brings you the street finals from the Skateboard National Championships being held at BaySixty6 skatepark in London.

    Watch BBC coverage of the Skateboard GB National Championships 2023 Street event live on BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app.

