Watch: Skateboard GB National Championships 2023 - Street finals

Last year's champion Joe Hinson is looking to retain his title as he competes in this year's competition and fellow National GB Skateboard teammate Alex Decunha will also be competing. Alex narrowly missed out on a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Last year’s champion Miriam Nelson is favourite again in the women’s competition and also american professional skateboarder Ben Nordberg is also flying in to take part in the men’s competition.