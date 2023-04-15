Watch: Skateboard National Championships - Park finals

GB skateboarding superstar Jesse Thomas, fresh from
taking gold at the world-renowned Vert Attack competition in Sweden, will compete in the men’s event. He will be joined by fellow
GB National team squad member George O’Neill. Meanwhile Lilly
Strachan, who also placed on the podium at Vert Attack, as well as
achieving a strong result at the World Championships earlier this year - lines
up in the women’s event.
British skateboarders were invited to enter the open event
last month by sharing a video that showcased their abilities. The final list of
skaters to be invited to the National Championships was then decided by a team
of 3 judges, based on the same criteria that will then be used to score competitors
during the National Championships.
Recently crowned park World Champion Sky Brown will
not be competing.
Who to look out for
How to watch Skateboarding National Championships
BBC iPlayer
Sunday 16th April
18:00- 20:00 - iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Sunday 30th April
18:00- 20:00 - iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
