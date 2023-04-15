Watch: Skateboard National Championships - Park finals

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who to look out for

    GB skateboarding superstar Jesse Thomas, fresh from taking gold at the world-renowned Vert Attack competition in Sweden, will compete in the men’s event. He will be joined by fellow GB National team squad member George O’Neill. Meanwhile Lilly Strachan, who also placed on the podium at Vert Attack, as well as achieving a strong result at the World Championships earlier this year - lines up in the women’s event.

    British skateboarders were invited to enter the open event last month by sharing a video that showcased their abilities. The final list of skaters to be invited to the National Championships was then decided by a team of 3 judges, based on the same criteria that will then be used to score competitors during the National Championships.

    Recently crowned park World Champion Sky Brown will not be competing.

  2. How to watch Skateboarding National Championships

    BBC iPlayer

    Sunday 16th April

    18:00- 20:00 - iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday 30th April

    18:00- 20:00 - iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app

  3. How to get into skateboarding

    Skateboarding is fun and social, you can do it on an indoor or outdoor skate park where you'll get to meet lots of people.

    Improving coordination, balance and flexibility are just a few of the health benefits of skateboarding.

    If you want to get into skateboarding, visiting a skate park is a great way to get started. The Skatepark Project website has a park finder for England, Scotland and Wales. There is also a list of parks in Northern Ireland.

