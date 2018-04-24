Catch-up: World Snooker Championship from the Crucible in Sheffield
- Earlier: Neil Robertson 2-6 Robert Milkins
- Earlier: Mark Williams 7-2 Jimmy Robertson
- Result: Stuart Bingham 7-10 Jack Lisowski
- Result: Luca Brecel 6-10 Ricky Walden
- Result: Ding Junhui 10-3 Xiao Guodong
All times stated are UK
When can I watch today?
All times are BST and subject to late changes
Full BBC TV and online listings for day four of the World Snooker Championship.
Live coverage
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two
10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two
Replays
13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
What is it?
2018 World Snooker Championship
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
Last time out
2017 World Snooker Championship
Last year's final saw Mark Selby beat John Higgins 18-15 in a thrilling final to win the World Championship for the third time in four years.
The world number one is only the fourth player after Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan to claim back-to-back titles in the modern era.
