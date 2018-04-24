Catch-up: World Snooker Championship from the Crucible in Sheffield

The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).