Catch-up: World Snooker Championship from the Crucible in Sheffield

  1. Earlier: Neil Robertson 2-6 Robert Milkins
  2. Earlier: Mark Williams 7-2 Jimmy Robertson
  3. Result: Stuart Bingham 7-10 Jack Lisowski
  4. Result: Luca Brecel 6-10 Ricky Walden
  5. Result: Ding Junhui 10-3 Xiao Guodong

All times stated are UK

Lisowski, Ding and Walden win at Worlds

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Jack Lisowski beats 2015 champion Stuart Bingham 10-7 to reach the second round of the World Championship for the first time.

Walden quashes Brecel's fightback - five best shots

World Snooker Championship 2018: Ricky Walden quashes Luca Brecel's fightback
Watch five of the best shots as Ricky Walden quashes Luca Brecel's fightback to secure a 10-6 victory in the first round of the World Championship.

'One of the best flukes I've ever seen' - Williams' no-look pot

Mark Williams pots an outstanding fluke at World Championship
World number seven Mark Williams pulls off a 'no-look' fluke in his World Championship first-round match against Jimmy Robertson.

'Major contender' Ding storms through - five best shots

Ding Junhui beats Xiao Guodong - five best shots
World number three Ding Junhui beats fellow countryman Xiao Guodong 10-3 to secure a place in the last 16 of the World Championship Snooker.

Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge - five best shots

2018 World Snooker Championship

World Snooker Championship: Barry Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge - five best shots

Barry Hawkins battled through to the second round of the World Snooker Championship on Monday with a hard-fought 10-7 win over Stuart Carrington. Watch five of the best shots from the match.

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

2018 World Snooker Championship

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

Watch five of the best shots from Monday as qualifier Jamie Jones recovered from 8-5 down to knock out number eight seed Shaun Murphy 10-9 in the first round of the World Championship.

When can I watch today?

All times are BST and subject to late changes

Full BBC TV and online listings for day four of the World Snooker Championship.

Live coverage

10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00; 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights

23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Extra

00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Replays

13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

What is it?

2018 World Snooker Championship

The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).

Last time out

2017 World Snooker Championship

Last year's final saw Mark Selby beat John Higgins 18-15 in a thrilling final to win the World Championship for the third time in four years.

The world number one is only the fourth player after Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan to claim back-to-back titles in the modern era.

Watch the moment Selby clinched third world title

Get Inspired: How to get into snooker

Get Inspired

Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community

