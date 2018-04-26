Catch-up: World Snooker Championship from the Crucible in Sheffield
- First round - best of 19 frames & Second round - best of 25 frames
- Result: Judd Trump 10-9 Chris Wakelin - Table one
- To be completed: Barry Hawkins 5-3 Lyu Haotian
- Result: Anthony McGill 10-8 Ryan Day
- To be completed: Mark Allen 5-3 Joe Perry
Trump survives scare against Wakelin
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Judd Trump survives a scare against World Championship debutant Chris Wakelin to earn a 10-9 final-frame win at the Crucible.Read more
Allen's cheeky fluke treble wins frame
Day hits 'absolutely perfect' 145 break
What is it?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
Get Inspired: How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.