Judd Trump

Catch-up: World Snooker Championship from the Crucible in Sheffield

BBC coverage, live scores & results

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. First round - best of 19 frames & Second round - best of 25 frames
  2. Result: Judd Trump 10-9 Chris Wakelin - Table one
  3. To be completed: Barry Hawkins 5-3 Lyu Haotian
  4. Result: Anthony McGill 10-8 Ryan Day
  5. To be completed: Mark Allen 5-3 Joe Perry

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Trump survives scare against Wakelin

Judd Trump

Owen Phillips

BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Judd Trump survives a scare against World Championship debutant Chris Wakelin to earn a 10-9 final-frame win at the Crucible.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Allen's cheeky fluke treble wins frame

Mark Allen's flukey treble wins frame
Watch as Northern Ireland's Mark Allen flukes a treble taking the final frame of the session against Joe Perry in their second-round match

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Day hits 'absolutely perfect' 145 break

Ryan Day hits 'absolutely perfect' 145 break
Ryan Day hits an "absolutely perfect" break of 145 in the final frame of the first session of his first round World Championship match against Anthony McGill to take a 6-3 lead.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

When can I watch today?

All times are BST and subject to late changes

Full BBC TV and online listings for day six of the World Snooker Championship.

Live coverage

13:00-18:00, BBC Two

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Tables One & Two, 13:00-18:00; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online

Highlights

23:15-00:05, BBC Two

Extra

00:05-02:05, BBC Two

Replays

18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What is it?

The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).

World Snooker Championship trophy
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Get Inspired: How to get into snooker

Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top