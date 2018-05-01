Mark Allen HERO

Catch-up: World Snooker Championship - quarter-finals

BBC coverage, live scores & results

  3. Williams, Ding and Trump into last eight

    By Owen Phillips

    BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

    Mark Williams

    Mark Williams overcomes Robert Milkins 13-7 to join Ding Junhui and Judd Trump in the World Championship quarter-finals.

  4. What is it?

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).

  5. Last time out

    2017 World Snooker Championship

    Last year's final saw Mark Selby beat John Higgins 18-15 in a thrilling final to win the World Championship for the third time in four years.

    The world number one is only the fourth player after Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan to claim back-to-back titles in the modern era.

  6. Get Inspired: How to get into snooker

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

