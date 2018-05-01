Catch-up: World Snooker Championship - quarter-finals

Full BBC TV and online listings for day 11 of the World Snooker Championship. Live coverage 10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two 10:00-13:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button Tables One & Two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00; 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online Highlights 23:15-00:05, BBC Two Extra 00:05-02:05, BBC Two Replays 13:00-14:30 & 18:00-19:00, BBC Red Button
Williams knocks out qualifier Milkins - five best shots
Williams, Ding and Trump into last eight
By Owen Phillips
BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Mark Williams overcomes Robert Milkins 13-7 to join Ding Junhui and Judd Trump in the World Championship quarter-finals.Read more
What is it?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
Last time out
2017 World Snooker Championship
Last year's final saw Mark Selby beat John Higgins 18-15 in a thrilling final to win the World Championship for the third time in four years.
The world number one is only the fourth player after Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan to claim back-to-back titles in the modern era.
