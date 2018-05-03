Catch-up: World Snooker semi-finals

Mark Williams

  1. Semi-finals - best of 33 frames
  2. Evening session: Barry Hawkins (Eng) 5-3 Mark Williams (Wal)
  3. Afternoon session: John Higgins (Sco) 5-3 Kyren Wilson (Eng)

Full BBC TV and online listings for day 13 of the World Snooker Championship.

13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

Table One, 13:00-18:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

23:15-00:05, BBC Two

'Class act' Higgins wins final-frame thriller

World Snooker Championship: John Higgins beats Judd Trump in a final-frame thriller
Four-time champion John Higgins wins a gripping final-frame decider, beating Judd Trump 13-12 to reach the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship.

What is it?

The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).

Get Inspired: How to get into snooker

Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community

