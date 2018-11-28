Watch: UK Snooker Championship

Snooker player prepares for a shot

  Third round (best of 11 frames)

  1. Last time out

    UK Snooker Championship 2017

    Ronnie O'Sullivan equalled the six UK Championship titles won by Steve Davis by beating Shaun Murphy 10-5 in a high-quality final in York.

    O'Sullivan also drew level with Stephen Hendry's 18 'Triple Crown' titles of the World, UK and Masters events.

    The pair shared the first eight frames, each knocking in a century apiece, but O'Sullivan seized control with four breaks over 50 and two further tons.

    He won five frames in a row to clinch the £170,000 top prize.

  2. What is the UK Snooker Championship?

    The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.

    The 2018 edition of the UK Snooker Championship will be held at the York Barbican for the seventh successive year. The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.

    The event was first staged in 1977 and has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy.

    The York Barbican - home of the UK Snooker Championship
    Copyright: Rex Features
  4. Get Inspired: How to get into snooker

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    To learn the rules of the game click here.

    Or locate your local snooker venue using the English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards club finder here.

