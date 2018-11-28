Watch: UK Snooker Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan equalled the six UK Championship titles won by Steve Davis by beating Shaun Murphy 10-5 in a high-quality final in York.
O'Sullivan also drew level with Stephen Hendry's 18 'Triple Crown' titles of the World, UK and Masters events.
The pair shared the first eight frames, each knocking in a century apiece, but O'Sullivan seized control with four breaks over 50 and two further tons.
He won five frames in a row to clinch the £170,000 top prize.
What is the UK Snooker Championship?
The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
The 2018 edition of the UK Snooker Championship will be held at the York Barbican for the seventh successive year. The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.
The event was first staged in 1977 and has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy.
BBC coverage times
All times are GMT and subject to change.
The BBC will brings you live coverage from the York Barbican on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button, plus uninterrupted coverage from Tables 1 and 2 on the BBC Sport website, app and on BBC iPlayer.
There will also be a daily highlights round-up and further extended coverage of the day's play with UK Championship Extra each evening.
Monday, 3 December
05:45-07:45 & 08:35-10:30, UK Championship Extra (repeat), BBC Red Button
07:45-08:35 & 10:30-13:00, Highlights (repeat), BBC Red Button
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, BBC Red Button
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:30, Connected TV and online
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two (23:45-00:35, BBC Two NI)
00:05-02:05, UK Championship Extra, BBC Two (00:35-02:05, BBC Two NI)
