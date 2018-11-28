Watch: UK Snooker Championship

Ronnie O'Sullivan equalled the six UK Championship titles won by Steve Davis by beating Shaun Murphy 10-5 in a high-quality final in York.

O'Sullivan also drew level with Stephen Hendry's 18 'Triple Crown' titles of the World, UK and Masters events.

The pair shared the first eight frames, each knocking in a century apiece, but O'Sullivan seized control with four breaks over 50 and two further tons.

He won five frames in a row to clinch the £170,000 top prize.