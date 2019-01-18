Watch: Masters Snooker semi-finals - O'Sullivan v Ding & Trump v Robertson

Video content Video caption: Allen beats Wilson to win first Masters - five best shots Allen beats Wilson to win first Masters - five best shots

Mark Allen beat Kyren Wilson 10-7 to become the first Northern Irishman to win the Masters since Dennis Taylor in 1987.

The final at the Alexandra Palace was a tight affair until the 11th frame, when Allen, 31, made a 73 break to move 6-5 ahead before adding 119 in the next.

Englishman Wilson, the world number 14, went another frame behind before rallying to pull it back to 8-7.

Allen responded with breaks of 69 and 71 to take the £200,000 first prize.