Watch: Masters Snooker semi-finals - O'Sullivan v Ding & Trump v Robertson

13:00 GMT: Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v Ding Junhui (Chn)
19:00 GMT: Judd Trump (Eng) v Neil Robertson (Aus)
All times stated are UK
Trump knocks out world number one Selby - best shots
Judd Trump knocks world number one Mark Selby out of the Masters to reach the semi-finals with a 6-2 victory.
Last time out
UK Masters Snooker final 2018
Mark Allen beat Kyren Wilson 10-7 to become the first Northern Irishman to win the Masters since Dennis Taylor in 1987.
The final at the Alexandra Palace was a tight affair until the 11th frame, when Allen, 31, made a 73 break to move 6-5 ahead before adding 119 in the next.
Englishman Wilson, the world number 14, went another frame behind before rallying to pull it back to 8-7.
Allen responded with breaks of 69 and 71 to take the £200,000 first prize.
What is the Masters?
The second of the so-called Triple Crown snooker events, the Masters is considered snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament.
The 2019 tournament runs from January 13 to 20 with full coverage across the BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and iPlayer, plus coverage across the BBC Sport website and App.
The Masters has been held at Alexandra Palace in London since 2012 and its most decorated player is Ronnie O'Sullivan, who will bid for a record eighth title at this year's tournament soon after winning the UK Championship title in December.
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen is the reigning Masters champion following his 10-7 victory over England's Kyren Wilson last year, his first Triple Crown title.
