Watch: Welsh Open Snooker

What is the Welsh Open?
The Welsh Open, one of the highlights of the snooker calendar, returns to The Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff from 11-17 February 2019.
A total of 128 players will take part in the opening round, all vying for a share of the £366,000 total prize fund.
The winner will receive £70,000 and 2018 champion John Higgins will be returning to defend his crown.
Last time out
John Higgins became the first player to win five Welsh Open titles with a 9-7 victory over Barry Hawkins in Cardiff.
Higgins added to his Welsh Open wins in 2000, 2010, 2011 and 2015 with the 30th ranking event victory of his career.
The final was played to a much higher standard than the semi-finals with both players producing century breaks.
How can I watch the Welsh Open?
The 2019 Welsh Open will take place at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff from 11-17 February, with live coverage and highlights to be broadcast on BBC Two Wales and the Red Button.
Coverage will also be available on Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and app, as well as the BBC iPlayer.
Monday, 11 February
13:00-16:15 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
19:00-20:00 - Live coverage, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
23:15-00:05 - Highlights, BBC Two Wales and BBC Red Button
Full coverage details can be found here.
Snooker offers a different challenge from other sports - whether it is in local competition at pubs or club competition, it offers an accessible option for anyone hoping to pick up a cue.
From popular cue chains to the table down at your local, it shouldn't be hard to find somewhere to hone your skills.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into. For more information, visit the Get Inspired site.