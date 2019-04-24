Watch: World Snooker Championship - Lisowski & Murphy in action

A spirited fightback by Mark Allen proved in vain as he was beaten 10-7 by China's Zhou Yuelong to become the third seed to lose in the first round of this year's World Championship.

The Northern Irishman, the world number six, was below par as he trailed 7-2 overnight and quickly fell 9-2 behind.

Allen, 33, rattled off five frames as Zhou's previously superb game began to crumble with the winning line in sight.

But the world number 35 edged a scrappy frame 17 to progress. Read the full report here.