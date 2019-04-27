Watch: World Snooker Championship - Hawkins & Wilson in action
Summary
- Second round (best of 25 frames)
- Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
- 10:00 BST: Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)
- 10:00 BST: Ali Carter (Eng) v Zhou Yuelong (Chn)
- 14:30 BST: John Higgins (Sco) 4-4 Stuart Bingham (Eng), Judd Trump (Eng) 5-3 Ding Junhui (Chn)
- 19:00 BST: Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng), Ali Carter (Eng) v Zhou Yuelong (Chn)
Gilbert knocks out defending champion Williams - best shots
Watch some of the best shots from David Gilbert's brilliant 13-9 win over defending world champion Mark Williams at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.
Three-time champions Mark Williams & Mark Selby exit
Defending champion Mark Williams became the second three-time champion to go out of the World Championship in Sheffield on Saturday, following Mark Selby's earlier shock defeat.
Welshman Williams, who was in hospital on Friday with chest pains, lost 13-9 to David Gilbert in the second round.
Williams became unwell after falling 5-3 behind in the first session, before returning to the Crucible on Saturday.
Selby had earlier suffered a shock 13-10 defeat by Gary Wilson.
Read the full report here.
'That's the shot of the championship so far!'
Defending world champion Mark Williams produces a superb pot in his match against David Gilbert, which commentator Dennis Taylor describes as "the shot of the championship so far".
Superb Wilson stuns three-time champion Selby - best shots
Watch some of the best shots as Gary Wilson puts in a stunning display to knock out three-time champion Mark Selby in the second round of the World Snooker Championship.
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
