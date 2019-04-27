Barry Hawkins

Watch: World Snooker Championship - Hawkins & Wilson in action

BBC coverage; Schedule/scores & results

Summary

  1. Second round (best of 25 frames)
  2. Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
  3. 10:00 BST: Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)
  4. 10:00 BST: Ali Carter (Eng) v Zhou Yuelong (Chn)
  5. 14:30 BST: John Higgins (Sco) 4-4 Stuart Bingham (Eng), Judd Trump (Eng) 5-3 Ding Junhui (Chn)
  6. 19:00 BST: Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng), Ali Carter (Eng) v Zhou Yuelong (Chn)

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  Gilbert knocks out defending champion Williams - best shots

    Video content

    Video caption: Gilbert knocks out defending champion Williams - best shots

    Watch some of the best shots from David Gilbert's brilliant 13-9 win over defending world champion Mark Williams at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

  2. Three-time champions Mark Williams & Mark Selby exit

    Defending champion Mark Williams became the second three-time champion to go out of the World Championship in Sheffield on Saturday, following Mark Selby's earlier shock defeat.

    Welshman Williams, who was in hospital on Friday with chest pains, lost 13-9 to David Gilbert in the second round.

    Williams became unwell after falling 5-3 behind in the first session, before returning to the Crucible on Saturday.

    Selby had earlier suffered a shock 13-10 defeat by Gary Wilson.

    Read the full report here.

    Mark Williams
    Copyright: PA
  'That's the shot of the championship so far!'

    Video content

    Video caption: 'That's the shot of the championship so far!'

    Defending world champion Mark Williams produces a superb pot in his match against David Gilbert, which commentator Dennis Taylor describes as "the shot of the championship so far".

  Superb Wilson stuns three-time champion Selby - best shots

    Video content

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Superb Wilson stuns Selby - best shots

    Watch some of the best shots as Gary Wilson puts in a stunning display to knock out three-time champion Mark Selby in the second round of the World Snooker Championship.

  5. How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?

    Sunday, 28 April

    Replays

    Highlights - 02:05-02:55 & 04:55-06:45, BBC Red Button

    Extra - 02:55-04:55, BBC Red Button

    Live

    10:00-12:15, 14:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00,BBC Two

    12:25-14:00, 16:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

    Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

    Highlights

    23:50-00:40, BBC Two (00:00-00:50, BBC Two NI)

    Extra

    00:40-02:40, BBC Two (00:50-02:40, BBC Two NI)

  6. What is the World Snooker Championship?

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).

    Trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. Get Inspired: How to get into snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community
