Watch: World Snooker Championship - Hawkins & Wilson in action

Defending champion Mark Williams became the second three-time champion to go out of the World Championship in Sheffield on Saturday, following Mark Selby's earlier shock defeat.

Welshman Williams, who was in hospital on Friday with chest pains, lost 13-9 to David Gilbert in the second round.

Williams became unwell after falling 5-3 behind in the first session, before returning to the Crucible on Saturday.

Selby had earlier suffered a shock 13-10 defeat by Gary Wilson.

