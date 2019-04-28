Watch: World Snooker Championship - Wilson & Hawkins in action

Ding Junhui turned the match around to lead Judd Trump 9-7 in the second round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

China's Ding had fallen 5-1 behind against Englishman Trump on Saturday but took the last two frames of the opening session to stay in touch.

He then made breaks of 81, 55 and 60 to establish a two-frame lead going into Monday evening's final session.

Kyren Wilsonclosed the gap on Barry Hawkins to trail 9-7 after the second session of their second-round tie.

Former finalist Hawkins had opened up a 6-2 lead after a blistering opening session in which he compiled four centuries, but fellow Englishman Wilson responded in style with runs of 95, 68, 104 and 131 to trail by two frames. Read the full report here.