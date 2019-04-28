Watch: World Snooker Championship - Wilson & Hawkins in action
- Second round (best of 25 frames)
- Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
- 13:00 BST: Kyren Wilson (Eng) 7-9 Barry Hawkins (Eng)
- 13:00 BST: Ali Carter (Eng) 7-9 Zhou Yuelong (Chn)
- 19:00 BST: John Higgins (Sco) 8-8 Stuart Bingham (Eng), Judd Trump (Eng) 7-9 Ding Junhui (Chn)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Not so fast! Carter sets off for toilet break before re-spot
Ali Carter attempts to leave the table to go to the toilet, only to be called back by the referee to continue the frame on a re-spotted black.
Ding Junhui turns match around to lead Judd Trump
Ding Junhui turned the match around to lead Judd Trump 9-7 in the second round of the World Championship in Sheffield.
China's Ding had fallen 5-1 behind against Englishman Trump on Saturday but took the last two frames of the opening session to stay in touch.
He then made breaks of 81, 55 and 60 to establish a two-frame lead going into Monday evening's final session.
Kyren Wilsonclosed the gap on Barry Hawkins to trail 9-7 after the second session of their second-round tie.
Former finalist Hawkins had opened up a 6-2 lead after a blistering opening session in which he compiled four centuries, but fellow Englishman Wilson responded in style with runs of 95, 68, 104 and 131 to trail by two frames. Read the full report here.
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
Monday, 29 April
Replays
Highlights - 04:35-05:25, 07:20-08:10 & 10:10-11:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:35-04:35, 05:25-07:20 & 08:10-10:10, BBC Red Button
Live
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:30, BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05,BBC Two
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
