Watch: World Snooker Championship - Trump, Robertson & K Wilson in quarter-final action
- Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
- Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
- 10:00 BST: David Gilbert (Eng) v Kyren Wilson (Eng)
- 10:00 BST: Gary Wilson (Eng) v Ali Carter (Eng)
- 14:30: John Higgins (Sco) v Neil Robertson (Aus), Judd Trump (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)
- 19:00: David Gilbert (Eng) v Kyren Wilson (Eng), Gary Wilson (Eng) v Ali Carter (Eng)
All times stated are UK
Trump come back against Ding as Higgins edges past Bingham
Judd Trump fought past Ding Junhui with a 13-9 win to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield.
England's Trump surged into a 5-1 lead, China's Ding hit back to go 9-7 in front, but Trump claimed victory in style with six frames in a row.
In the battle of the former champions, four-time winner John Higgins beat 2015 champion Stuart Bingham 13-11.
Kyren Wilson made a stunning comeback from a five-frame deficit to beat Barry Hawkins 13-11.
Read the full report from Monday's action at the Crucible here.
Wilson seals win over Hawkins with back-to-back centuries
Kyren Wilson bounced back from five frames down to beat Barry Hawkins 13-11 and reach the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship at the crucible
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
Tuesday, 30 April
Replays
Highlights - 04:25-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:25-04:25, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Quarter-finals live
10:00-12:15, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two (not in Wales)
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
