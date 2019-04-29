Watch: World Snooker Championship - Trump, Robertson & K Wilson in quarter-final action

Video content Video caption: The best shots as Judd Trump beat Ding Junhui in the 2019 World Snooker Championships The best shots as Judd Trump beat Ding Junhui in the 2019 World Snooker Championships

Judd Trump fought past Ding Junhui with a 13-9 win to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield.

England's Trump surged into a 5-1 lead, China's Ding hit back to go 9-7 in front, but Trump claimed victory in style with six frames in a row.

In the battle of the former champions, four-time winner John Higgins beat 2015 champion Stuart Bingham 13-11.

Kyren Wilson made a stunning comeback from a five-frame deficit to beat Barry Hawkins 13-11.

Read the full report from Monday's action at the Crucible here.