Watch: World Snooker Championship semi-finals - Gilbert v Higgins

Gary Wilson follows Ali Carter's amazing fluke shot with one of his own before going on to win 13-9 to reach his first ever World Snooker Championship semi-final.
'Can you believe what's happening?' - Two flukes and an amazing pot as Wilson beats Carter
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
